EAC puts off decision on request to greenlight Goa mining block plan

PANAJI: The Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the ministry of environment, forests and climate change has deferred a decision on a proposal to allow the resumption of a mining block in Goa after a 10-year gap, observing that it was “not convinced” with the plan for pollution control and mitigation measures as well as the mines. Vedanta Ltd won the right to exploit the Bicholim Mineral Block, the first mining block that went under the hammer in auctions held last year (sesagoaironore.com/Representative Image)

Vedanta Ltd, which won the right to exploit the Bicholim Mineral Block, the first mining block that went under the hammer in auctions held in December last year, had sought a quick restart of mining operations in the block that it was operating prior to the ban in 2012 with proposed production capacity of 3 MTPA (metric tonnes per annum) along with crushing and screening plant capacity of 4.0 MTPA.

Vedanta told the EAC that extracting 3 MTPA will involve excavating material of 28.162 MTPA of which 25.162 MTPA will be waste.

The company suggested that it will attempt to mitigate the waste generated through a plan for backfilling and with the design of settling ponds.

“The EAC was of the view that the pollution potential will be more in handling of waste. The EAC is not convinced with the plan for backfilling and with the design of settling ponds as the annual rainfall is projected as 3500 mm/year,” the committee said, according to the minutes of the meeting.

Among other issues, EAC said that “there are two habitations such as Mulgao and Lamgao and schools are located within the mine lease area”. It added that one was located 138 metres from the ultimate mining pit and the second was located 190 metres from the ultimate mining pit.

“The EAC observed that the instant mine is located in a dense vegetation area. The EAC also noted that the mine lease area is located close to the proximity of the habitations, school, forest (Mayem common boundary), river, temples, caves and fort. The EAC also observed that the Project Proponent has not properly worked out the traffic load. Many litigations were received against the public hearing/project,” the EAC noted.

“Thus there is a need to ascertain the present scenario and ground reality with regards to handling of waste, settling ponds, location of waste dump w.r.t habitation, school and river, other surface features as forest (Mayem common boundary), temples, caves and fort, mineral transportation route and traffic congestion. The EAC was of the view that a site visit needs to be conducted by a sub-committee comprising of EAC members and officers from MoEF&CC,” the committee said.

It said that it was deferring the proposal for want of following additional information and called on the project proponent “to revisit the plan for backfilling with clearly indicating the voids area and the capacity available/required for backfilling” among other changes.

The committee also sought that Vedanta submits a letter from the Department of Geology and Mining, Government of Goa clarifying whether any illegal mining within the mine lease area has been carried out or not and whether the role of Vedanta was called into question in any illegal mining.

A spokesperson for Vedanta Sesa Goa said that the queries are “part of the process”. “The clarifications sought by the Expert Appraisal Committee are part of the Environmental Impact Assessment process. Vedanta Sesa Goa is committed to adherence to regulations and to resumption of mining in Goa in a responsible and transparent manner,” the spokesperson said, in response to a request for a reaction..

The Goa government’s Department of Mines and Geology was invited to the EAC meeting to discuss the present status of mining in the state. It supported the resumption of mining in the state, saying that the state was “looking positive to restart the mining operations in Goa.”

In its submission, the state said it was looking forward to the revenue that will accrue in the form of the 10% which will be filled in the District Mineral Fund, as well as a further 10% in the Goa Iron Ore Permanent Fund.

Vedanta emerged as the successful bidder for the first block of iron ore leases that went under the hammer in December last year, promising to share with the state 63.55% of the average sale price as set by the Indian Bureau of Mines, which was the highest offer at the time of opening the bids.

