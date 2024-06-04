 Early trends show BJP leading in Tripura’s two Lok Sabha seats - Hindustan Times
Early trends show BJP leading in Tripura’s two Lok Sabha seats

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Jun 04, 2024 10:25 AM IST

Former chief minister and BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb set up an early lead over his opponent INDIA bloc candidate and state Congress president Ashish Kumar Saha in West constituency

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in West Tripura constituency and East Tripura constituency, both Lok Sabha seats of Tripura, according to early trends on Tuesday.

The counting of votes began at 8am across the country. (Representative file photo)

The counting of votes began at 8am across the country.

Former chief minister and BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb set up an early lead over his opponent INDIA bloc candidate and state Congress president Ashish Kumar Saha in West constituency.

In East constituency, BJP candidate Kriti Devi Debbarman, elder sister of Pradyot Kishore Debbarman holds the lead over former CPIM legislator and veteran leader Rajendra Reang.

Of the total seven phases of parliamentary polls, Tripura went for polling on the first and second phase on April 19 and 26. The West seat recorded 81.52% and 80.32% voters’ turnout.

18 candidates with nine in each constituency contested the polls.

3,350 polling stations including 1686 in West constituency and 1664 in East constituency were set up across the state for the polls.

One additional polling station at Laugang area in South district was also included for the Bru voters.

In 2019, the BJP won both the Lok Sabha seats with Pratima Bhoumik securing 51.77% vote share from West Tripura constituency while Rebati Tripura got 46.12% vote share from East Tripura seat.

