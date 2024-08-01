Efforts on for CAT-III, night landing facilities at Prayagrj airport

In view of the huge influx of tourists and pilgrims during the Mahakumbh, efforts are on to install CAT-III and night landing facilities at the Prayagraj airport. Prayagraj airport (File photo)

CAT-III is a navigation system that helps planes land during dense fog and inclement weather conditions when visibility is low.

Senior officials of the Indian Air Force, Airports Authority of India and the Prayagraj Mela administration held a video conferencing on Tuesday in which a proposal by the Mela administration to equip the Prayagraj airport with CAT-3 facilities and to develop night landing facilities was discussed in detail.

Senior officials of the IAF have asked the officials concerned to conduct an OLS or Obstacle Limitation Surfaces survey to make both the facilities available here, officials said.

Under this system, a feasibility study will be conducted by August end to see whether both the facilities can be made available at Prayagraj airport or not. If everything is found suitable, further discussions will be held to develop CAT-III and night landing facilities at the airport, officials added.

In this sequence, senior Indian Air Force officials have also instructed to run the Air Traffic Control 24×7 for about one-and-a-half-months during the Mahakumbh Mela.

The officials of the Airports Authority of India and the Union ministry of civil aviation have been asked to talk to all the airlines and get information about the number of their flights that can be increased during the Mahakumbh and ensure that during the this once-in-12-year fair, all airlines prepare their pilots mentally to fly the planes even in difficult conditions, if required.

CAT-III refers to an Instrument Landing System (ILS) allowing flights to land in adverse weather conditions like fog, snow, or rain despite poor visibility. The Instrument Landing System (ILS) is a radio navigation system that provides short-range guidance to aircraft to allow them to approach a runway at night or in bad weather. It employs two radio beams, offering both horizontal and vertical guidance to pilots while landing.