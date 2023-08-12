Home / Cities / Others / 5 Bangladeshi nationals, 3 Rohingyas held in Tripura

5 Bangladeshi nationals, 3 Rohingyas held in Tripura

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Aug 12, 2023 09:28 PM IST

The foreign nationals were planning to board an Agartala-Kolkata train and officials recovered three fake Aadhaar cards and one PAN card from them

Eight foreign nationals, including five Bangladeshi nationals and three Rohingyas, were held at Agartala Railway Station in Tripura on Saturday while they were planning to board an Agartala-Kolkata train.

The detainees were forwarded to the court and sent to the judicial custody. (Representative Image)
The Bangladeshi nationals were identified as Mohammad Abdul Jalil ( 21), Mohammad Bilal Hussain (20), Abdul Kader ( 32), Mohammad Kauser ( 20) and Mohammad Rasel ( 23) while the Rohingyans were identified as Mohammad Husein ( 23), Radika Begum ( 22) and Zahida Begum ( 19). They were detained by Railway Protection Force and later handed over to the Government Railway Police ( GRP).

Officials recovered three fake Aadhaar cards and one PAN card after searching them. In the preliminary interrogation, the Bangladeshi detainees said that they entered India through Sonamura and was planning to leave the state via train in search of work.

The Rohingyas are from the Rohingya camp based in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar while the Bangla nationals are from Bangladesh’s Chattogram.

“ A case was taken against them under Section 3 the Passport Act and 14 of the Foreigners Act.

The detainees were forwarded to the court and sent to the judicial custody,” said assistant inspector general Jyotisman Daschaudhuri.

Chief minister Manik Saha recently said that his government is taking stern steps to prevent Rohingya infiltration in India who are using the northeastern state as a corridor.

