Home / Cities / Others / Eight from Agra’s Mental Health Institute test Covid positive; active cases at 39
others

Eight from Agra’s Mental Health Institute test Covid positive; active cases at 39

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Agra increased to 39 on Sunday after 20 new cases tested positive in the last 48 hours, health officials reported.
Samples for corona virus testing being taken by a medic. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Samples for corona virus testing being taken by a medic. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Published on Jun 19, 2022 11:40 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

With 20 new cases of Covid-19 testing positive in the last 48 hours, the number of active cases in Agra rose to 39 on Sunday, according to the health officials.

Thirteen cases, including seven inmates at Mental Health Institute, were reported on Saturday. On Sunday seven new cases were added which again had one testing positive from Mental Health Institute.

Three foreign nationals have already tested positive in Agra this month. A couple from Australia, residing in an Agra hotel tested positive for Covid a week ago and was followed by another foreigner testing positive past week.

Seven new cases were found positive amongst 2866 samples tested on Sunday and the number of active cases rose to 39. The recovery rate standing at 98.68% in the Agra district on the first day of the month witnessed a fall to 98.62% on Sunday with the rise in active cases, officials said.

“It is time to get alert as the number is rising. Those testing positive are also from nearby districts. This month three foreign national coming as a tourist to Taj city have tested positive for Covid-19 and hotels beside the local intelligence unit (LIU) has been alarmed for proper reporting of foreign arrivals,” stated Dr Arun Kumar Srivastava, chief medical officer of Agra while analysing the situation.

“It is also a matter of concern that seven of the cases testing positive on Saturday were from Mental Health Institute at Agra (formerly Agra Mental Hospital). These were patients visiting the OPD of Mental Health Institute of Agra,” informed CMO Agra.

“As a precaution, we carried out further sampling there and one more sample from OPD of Mental Health Institute tested positive on Sunday,” stated CMO Agra DR AK Srivastava.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Paramilitary personnel stand guard at the barricaded area where a violent protest broke out on June 10th against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Ranchi on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (ANI Photo)

    Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names

    According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

  • The cumulative Covid-19 tally of Maharashtra touched 79,15,418 on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Yogendra Kumar)

    Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them

    Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.

  • The four women who assaulted the Domino's Pizza employee are reportedly part of a local gang, and had themselves made the video viral on the internet. (Screengrab/Live Hindustan)

    Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video

    The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.

  • Ranchi Police have so far arrested five persons, and served notices to 107 people in connection with recent violence over Prophet remarks controversy. (Twitter/ANI)

    Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error

    Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.

  • The minimum temperature at Safdarjung observatory in Delhi settled at 31.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

    Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days

    According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out