Eight get life imprisonment in triple murder case in Karnal

: A district court here on Wednesday sentenced eight people to life imprisonment in a 2016 triple murder case.

Additional sessions judge Mohit Aggarwal pronounced the judgement after holding them guilty in the murder of Naresh of Bhambarehri village, Rajesh of Jani village and Gulab of Bastali village, who were killed in a firing on December 8, 2016 near Guru Brahmanand Chowk in Karnal.

However, four accused were acquitted in the case for lack of evidence.

As per the investigation report, the police had booked 12 people in the case.

Kaptan, a resident of Rangrutikhera, Sushil alias Silla of Panchijatan village in Sonepat, Amit alias Lamba of Mehlana in Sonepat, Hansraj alias Rohit of Om Nagar, Sonepat, Sachin alias Moosa of Badhana in Sonepat, Amit alias Mita of Barana in Karnal, Vikram of Arjaheri, Rituraj of Shiv Colony in the city, Tinku of Assandh, Ramesh of Sonepat, Sunil alias Seenu of Assandh, Sohan Lal alias Sonu of Assandh have been sentenced to life imprisonment.

The court has acquitted Sunil alias Seenu, Sohan Lal alias Sonu, Tinku, and Ramesh.