Eight get life imprisonment in triple murder case in Karnal
: A district court here on Wednesday sentenced eight people to life imprisonment in a 2016 triple murder case.
Additional sessions judge Mohit Aggarwal pronounced the judgement after holding them guilty in the murder of Naresh of Bhambarehri village, Rajesh of Jani village and Gulab of Bastali village, who were killed in a firing on December 8, 2016 near Guru Brahmanand Chowk in Karnal.
However, four accused were acquitted in the case for lack of evidence.
As per the investigation report, the police had booked 12 people in the case.
Kaptan, a resident of Rangrutikhera, Sushil alias Silla of Panchijatan village in Sonepat, Amit alias Lamba of Mehlana in Sonepat, Hansraj alias Rohit of Om Nagar, Sonepat, Sachin alias Moosa of Badhana in Sonepat, Amit alias Mita of Barana in Karnal, Vikram of Arjaheri, Rituraj of Shiv Colony in the city, Tinku of Assandh, Ramesh of Sonepat, Sunil alias Seenu of Assandh, Sohan Lal alias Sonu of Assandh have been sentenced to life imprisonment.
The court has acquitted Sunil alias Seenu, Sohan Lal alias Sonu, Tinku, and Ramesh.
Punjab CM for reducing training period of patwaris
Chandigarh : Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced to reduce the training period of newly recruited patwaris. Addressing the gathering during in a function to distribute district allotment letters to newly recruited 855 patwaris at the Municipal Bhawan in Chandigarh, the CM said the reduction in training period will enhance the efficiency of patwaris working in the field, thereby facilitating the common man.
Four newly sworn-in ministers take charge
Chandigarh : Four newly sworn-in cabinet ministers on Wednesday took charge at their offices in the civil secretariat on Wednesday. These ministers include local government and parliamentary affairs ministers Inderbir Singh Nijjar, tourism and investment promotion minister Anmol Gagan Mann, minister of freedom fighter, defence services welfare, food processing and horticulture Fauja Singh Sarari and health and medical education minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra.
‘Roll-down’ accidents claimed over 2,500 lives in last 5 years in HP
As many as 2,633 people have been killed in 'roll down' accidents in the last five years in Himachal Pradesh, mainly due to the absence of crash barriers along the roads, according to official data. In the total 3,020 'roll down' accidents, more than 6,700 people were injured, as per the analysis of data of accidents in the last five years done by the traffic, tourist and railway (TTR) wing of Himachal Pradesh police department.
Toronto to reinstate Sikh security guards fired over ‘no-beard’ policy
Toronto : The city of Toronto on Tuesday said it is making an exception to its “clean shave” directive for security personnel posted at shelters impacted by Covid-19, after nearly 100 Sikhs were removed from their posts for not meeting the requirement. Security agencies contracted by the city laid off or transferred Sikhs who refused to shave their beard for religious reasons. The matter was raised by the World Sikh Organisation.
Anti-Sikh riots: SIT arrests 2 more accused in Kanpur
The special investigation team of the Uttar Pradesh Police probing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases has arrested two more accused who were allegedly part of a mob that had set a house ablaze during the violence, which had left 127 people dead in Kanpur. Siddh Gopal Gupta, 66, and Jitendra Kumar Tiwari, 58, were arrested for murders of Gurmukh Singh and D Singh in Naubasta. A local court has sent them to 14-day judicial custody.
