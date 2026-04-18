...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Eight men held for gang-rape and blackmail of teenage girl since 2023

Eight men held for gang-rape and blackmail of teenage girl since 2023

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 05:24 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Kheda , Police have arrested eight men in the age group of 19 to 26 years for allegedly raping and blackmailing a 17-year-old girl on multiple occasions since 2023 in Gujarat's Kheda district, officials said on Saturday.

Eight men held for gang-rape and blackmail of teenage girl since 2023

The incident was reported at a village in the district, they said, adding that one more accused is currently on the run.

"Kheda Town police received a complaint about a 17-year-old minor being gang-raped and blackmailed by nine persons from her own village between 2023 and 2026," Kheda Superintendent of Police Vijay Patel said.

The police immediately took action by filing an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and arrested eight accused, he said.

The main accused, identified as Parvez Khan Pathan , had trapped the victim and raped her. He also recorded videos of the act and showed them to eight other accused, who also took turns to rape her over an extended period of time, the police said.

Since this case is very serious, the Kheda district police have taken immediate action and registered cases under the BNS and the POCSO Act against the accused, it said.

Separate police teams were formed for quick action against the accused, and they were arrested, the statement added.

The police said they have been collecting forensic/scientific and technical evidence against the accused.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
police gujarat
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Eight men held for gang-rape and blackmail of teenage girl since 2023
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Eight men held for gang-rape and blackmail of teenage girl since 2023
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.