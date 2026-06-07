Ahmedabad, Eight senior IPS officers of Gujarat will tour 16 villages located along the India-Pakistan border on June 11 and 12 as part of a special exercise to review border security and assess conditions in remote areas, officials said on Sunday. Eight senior Gujarat IPS officers to stay in villages along Pak border for security and rural review

The officers will visit villages in Vav-Tharad, Patan and Kutch districts bordering Pakistan and stay overnight in local residents' homes during the two-day programme conducted under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who also holds the home portfolio.

The exercise aims to strengthen security along the state's international and inter-state borders and ensure the welfare of people living in border areas, a state government release said.

During the visit, they will review the preparedness of security agencies, interact with police personnel posted in remote areas, hold night meetings, observe border patrolling and interact with villagers on issues related to security and local administration, it added.

Gujarat shares an international border with Pakistan of more than 500 kilometres, stretching from the Rann of Kutch to Sir Creek along the Arabian Sea.

According to the schedule released by the state government, Additional Director General of Police Wabang Jamir will visit Asargam and Rachhena villages in Vav-Tharad district, while ADGP Ajay Kumar Chaudhary will tour Shiranivandh and Jatawada villages in Kutch .

Inspector General of Police Bipin Ahire will visit Dhokawada and Charanka villages in Patan district, while Deputy Inspector General of Police A M Muniya will visit Radosan and Golap villages in Vav-Tharad.

In Kutch , DIG K N Damor will visit Juna and Dedhiya villages, DIG Leena Patil will tour Udhamo and Patagar villages, Assistant Commissioner of Police R T Susra will visit Purajpur and Gunau villages, and DIG Sudha Pandey will stay in Dinara and Bhitara-Mota villages.

This programme is an "intensive border security and rural review exercise" rather than a formal visit, said the release.

A similar exercise was carried out in November last year when Sanghavi, along with around 30 senior IPS officers, visited border villages in Kutch and Banaskantha districts to review infrastructure and security conditions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.