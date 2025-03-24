Eight years of Yogi government: Prayagraj div sees major boost in healthcare with 3 new medical colleges

During the eight years of the Yogi government, the Prayagraj region has witnessed a significant improvement in health services and infrastructure. With the expansion of existing facilities, the development of new infrastructure, and the implementation of various healthcare schemes by the central and state governments, better healthcare and treatment facilities are now available to the people. Super Specialty Block at MLN Medical College in Prayagraj (HT)

Construction of three medical colleges in the division

Three new medical colleges have been established in the Prayagraj division under the Yogi government. In 2021, Amar Shaheed Jodha Singh Ataiya Thakur Dariyao Singh (ASJSATDS) Medical College was built in Shanti Nagar, Fatehpur, at a cost of ₹212 crore, with an intake capacity of 202 seats. Similarly, a 120-seat autonomous state medical college has been built in Kadipur, Kaushambi, at a cost of ₹270 crore, where admissions will begin this session. Additionally, an autonomous state medical college was set up in Pratapgarh in 2021 with 100 MBBS seats. Each of these colleges has well-equipped associated hospitals, as per state medical officials.

Super specialty block and children’s hospital in medical college

Essential health services and super-specialty facilities have expanded in Prayagraj over the past eight years. Dr. Vatsala Mishra, Principal of Motilal Nehru Medical College (MLNMC), Prayagraj, stated that several major developments have taken place during this period.

A 160-bed Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) Super Specialty Block was constructed inside the Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital campus at a cost of ₹160 crore, benefiting patients from surrounding districts. Additionally, a 250-bed advanced children’s hospital building, built at a cost of ₹25 crore, is now ready on the same campus and is expected to become operational by August 2025.

MLNMC upgrade

Significant advancements have been made at MLN Medical College, funded by ₹75 crore from Prayagraj Mahakumbh funds, improving both the quality and quantity of healthcare services.

A new OPD wing has been constructed in Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital from the same budget. With the construction of Central Diagnostic Center in the campus at a cost of 9 crores, all the tests are now being done at one place. The project of construction of L1 Trauma Center has been passed at a cost of ₹36 crores. From the same budget, the college has purchased new equipment for treatment and investigations at a cost of ₹16 crores. Green corridor has been constructed at a cost of ₹7 crores, so that patients can be shifted from one block to another while protecting them from rain and sun. With the expansion of these services, between 3,000 to 4000 pateints are being treated in OPDs conducted in the medical college hospital every day, said officials.

Construction of three CHCs, one hospital and 551 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and 12 Health ATMs

The treatment and testing facilities have reached the common man in urban and rural areas both during this tenure. Prayagraj CMO Dr AK Tiwari said that three community health centres (CHCs) have been constructed in Prayagraj in the last eight years.

A hundred-bed hospital has also been built in Bhagwatpur. A total of 551 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are being operated in the district, through which a wide range of primary health services are being made available to the patients. These Arogya Mandirs are also proving helpful in making available tele-medicine facility and through these, people living in remote areas are also getting the facility of consultation from specialist doctors located in prominent hospitals, said the CMO.

Similarly, 12 Health ATMs have been established in the district. With their help, many types of testing facilities are available to the patient at one place. During the same period, three wings of Model Maternal and Child Health (MCH) wings have been built, which include 100 beds in Dufferin Hospital besides 30 beds each in Phulpur, Ram Nagar and Manda CHCs. Under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, golden cards of 13,64,416 beneficiaries have been made in the district so far, said the CMO.