Elderly couple dies after their daughter-in-law’s kin set house on fire

Enraged over the death of a woman, her kin set the house of her in-laws ablaze late on Monday night in Satti Chaura locality under Muthiganj police station of the city. (Pic for representation)

Police rescued five members of the family but found two bodies inside the gutted building in the wee hours of Tuesday. The bodies have been identified as that of woman’s father-in-law and mother-in-law, police said.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy and further investigations were being carried out, police officials said.

As per reports, 24-year-old Anshika Kesarwani of Jhalwa area was married to Anshu Kesarwani of Satti Chaura area of Muthiganj last year in February.

It is alleged that on Monday night, Anshu’s kin informed Anshika’s family members that she had locked herself in her room since afternoon. Anshika’s kin reached her in-laws’ house and broke the door where she was found hanging from the ceiling fan. Alleging that Anshika was murdered by her in-laws, her kin created a ruckus and vandalised the house.

They allegedly locked the house from outside and set it on fire. Police reached the spot, but the fire had till then spread to the furniture godown on the ground floor. Police and fire fighters rescued five persons from the building but Anshu’s father Rajendra Kesarwani and mother Shobha Devi were not found. Anshika’s kin claimed that Anshu had fled with his parents.

However, later the charred bodies of Anshu’s parents were found when the police entered the house in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Police detained the kin of Anshika.

DCP city Deepak Bhukar said police received information at around 11 pm on Monday that a woman had committed suicide in Muthiganj area and her kin were present at the spot. In a fit of rage, the woman’s kin set the house on fire. The police managed to rescue five persons from the building. The bodies of the deceased woman’s father-in-law and mother-in-law were found at around 3am on Tuesday, he added.