IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Election commission announces re-polling at three Patiala booths
More than 150 unidentified people have been booked in three different cases for damaging EVMs and capturing booths during municipal elections in Samana and Patran. (Representational picture)
More than 150 unidentified people have been booked in three different cases for damaging EVMs and capturing booths during municipal elections in Samana and Patran. (Representational picture)
others

Election commission announces re-polling at three Patiala booths

The state election commission on Monday announced re-polling at three booths in Patiala’s Patran and Samana municipal councils
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh/patiala
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:32 AM IST

The state election commission on Monday announced re-polling at three booths in Patiala’s Patran and Samana municipal councils. The re-election is scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

An official spokesperson of the election commission said that it had received reports from returning officer of Patran that some miscreants ‘damaged’ the EVM in the polling booth number 11 at ward number 8. Similar reports came from Samana where unknown persons damaged the voting machine at booth numbers 22 and 23 in ward number 11.

“Taking serious note of these incidents, the commission has announced to nullify the earlier polling conducted in these booths and ordered to re-poll under Section 59 (2)(A) of the Punjab State Election Commission Act, 1994 and has further ordered re-polling,” he said.

FIRs have been registered against the culprits under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 171-F (undue influence or personation at an election) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

Over 150 booked for booth capturing, damaging EVMs

More than 150 unidentified people have been booked in three different cases for damaging EVMs and capturing booths during municipal elections in Samana and Patran.

The accused had barged into booth numbers 22 and 23 in Samana and 11 in Patran and created ruckus by threatening officials on duty and damaging election material. The miscreants also attacked a police team at Patran with sharp-edged weapons and sticks.

Captain maligned the democratic system: AAP

Alleging booth capturing by the Congress in local body polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday said that chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh let the state down and maligned the democratic system by failing to maintain law and order.

Demanding Amarinder’s resignation, AAP MLA Aman Arora alleged that all the incidents on the polling day proved that the state election commission and the police worked as “the wings of the Congress”. “Civil and police officials, dancing to the tunes of Congress, will have to pay for their deeds,” he said at a press conference here, listing Samana, Rajpura, Patti, Bathinda, Abohar, Fazilka, Kapurthala and Ferozepur as places from where incidents of violence and bogus voting were reported.

He alleged that the Amarinder government had used violence and state machinery to stop the people from voting and exercising their political rights. “Why is the chief minister doing this? There is a clear and simple reason. Over the last few days, the AAP got a tremendous response from the people. It showed that the people wanted change. This made Amarinder tremble,” he claimed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
According to victim’s wife, five bullets were pumped into his body, killing him on the spot. (Representational picture)
According to victim’s wife, five bullets were pumped into his body, killing him on the spot. (Representational picture)
others

Man shoots son dead in Tarn Taran

By HT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:34 AM IST
A 27-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his father over an argument in Kirian village of Goindwal subdivision, police said on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
More than 150 unidentified people have been booked in three different cases for damaging EVMs and capturing booths during municipal elections in Samana and Patran. (Representational picture)
More than 150 unidentified people have been booked in three different cases for damaging EVMs and capturing booths during municipal elections in Samana and Patran. (Representational picture)
others

Election commission announces re-polling at three Patiala booths

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh/patiala
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:32 AM IST
The state election commission on Monday announced re-polling at three booths in Patiala’s Patran and Samana municipal councils
READ FULL STORY
Close
After a delegation of state Congress demanded probe into the tweets of some Indian celebrities, Deshmukh had promised inquiry into the alleged pressure on the celebrities to tweet in response to the statements by the international celebrities during the farmers’ protest. (HT File)
After a delegation of state Congress demanded probe into the tweets of some Indian celebrities, Deshmukh had promised inquiry into the alleged pressure on the celebrities to tweet in response to the statements by the international celebrities during the farmers’ protest. (HT File)
others

Row over celebrity tweets: Probe reveals BJP IT cell’s role, says Maharashtra minister

By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Deshmukh also clarified that he never ordered for a probe against celebrities such as cricketer Sachin Tendulkar or singer Lata Mangeshkar
READ FULL STORY
Close
Colleges have to ensure teachers are tested for Covid-19 before reopening. Moreover, students have to be called on rotational basis. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
Colleges have to ensure teachers are tested for Covid-19 before reopening. Moreover, students have to be called on rotational basis. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
others

Colleges in rural Thane allowed to open, train timings a hassle for students

By Ankita G Menon, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:32 AM IST
Colleges in rural parts of Thane were allowed to reopen on Monday after almost 11 months, provided they adhere to Covid safety norms and ensure fewer than 50% students are in attendance
READ FULL STORY
Close
State BJP vice-president Chitra Wagh questioned how are two eyewitnesses, who stayed with the victim, missing. (Twitter)
State BJP vice-president Chitra Wagh questioned how are two eyewitnesses, who stayed with the victim, missing. (Twitter)
others

Pune suicide victim’s kin under pressure: BJP

By Surendra P Gangan
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:46 AM IST
The BJP has questioned the police probe in the case in which the name of Maharashtra’s forest minister from the Shiv Sena Sanjay Rathod has cropped up
READ FULL STORY
Close
RA Rajeev will appear before ED on Tuesday, sources said. (HT PHOTO)
RA Rajeev will appear before ED on Tuesday, sources said. (HT PHOTO)
others

Topsgrup case: ED summons Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority chief

By Vijay Kumar Yadav and Tanushree Venkatraman
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:20 AM IST
A contract was signed between Topsgrup and MMRDA, as per which about 350-500 guards had to be deployed at MMRDA sites each month. Of these, only 70% of guards were deployed, but the billing was done for all the guards
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue operations underway in Uttarakhand. (REUTERS)
Rescue operations underway in Uttarakhand. (REUTERS)
others

U’khand flash floods: 9 days on, no trace of four missing Ludhiana men

By Mohit Khanna, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:04 AM IST
Patience and hope fast wearing thin, their kin are now camping at Chamoli town, hoping to bring them back—dead or alive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Accused and his 18-year-old accomplice had chopped off the victim’s head and dumped his body on a vacant plot, a month ago.
Accused and his 18-year-old accomplice had chopped off the victim’s head and dumped his body on a vacant plot, a month ago.
others

High on drugs, Ludhiana man confesses murder; arrested

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:03 AM IST
The confessions of an addict under the influence of drugs led the Sahnewal police to solve a murder case that had not even been reported till date
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Five arrested in two murders in Ghazipur, Patparganj: Delhi Police

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:48 PM IST
New Delhi: Police on Monday said they had solved two murder cases reported between Saturday and Sunday from east Delhi’s Ghazipur and Patparganj Industrial Area after arresting five men and apprehending a minor boy
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Ganga water supply to Noida to be disrupted for 15 days

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Noida: The Ganga water supply will be disrupted for the next 15 days, starting today, due to the pipe laying work along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (UPJN) said on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Farm protests: Kejriwal to address Kisan Mahapanchayat in Meerut on Feb 28

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:44 PM IST
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a kisan mahapanchayat in Meerut on February 28 in support of the protests against the Centre’s new farm laws, the AAP said on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC to recover property tax rebate amount from those failing to comply with eco-friendly measures

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:07 PM IST
PUNE The civic body will discontinue property tax rebate for owners who are not complying with eco-friendly measures like installing vermiculture, solar water heating or rainwater harvesting systems
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

4 flat owners oppose PMC’s flat acquisition to erect multi-level flyover at Chandani chowk

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:05 PM IST
PUNE Four flat owners have opposed the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) flat acquisition to erect a multi-level flyover at Chandani chowk
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Three booked in Dattanagar firing incident

By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:05 PM IST
PUNE Three unidentified men travelling on a two-wheeler have been booked for firing a weapon at a shop owner in Dattanagar, Katraj, on Sunday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Legal fraternity, politicos, mourn the death of former SC judge PB Sawant

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:04 PM IST
PUNE Retired Supreme Court (SC) judge PB Sawant (90) passed away at his city residence around 9 am on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP