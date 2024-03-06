Elephant killed in Assam after getting hit and dragged by train

A young adult wild elephant was killed in Assam’s Lakhimpur after being hit by a speeding train on Monday. According to officials of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), the incident happened at around 4.40pm two days ago when the elephant came under the Rangiya-Murkongselek Passenger train near Gogamukh area of Lakhimpur district and sustained grievous injuries. It died after a few hours. A wild elephant inside the Kaziranga national park in Assam. (AP File Photo)

As per locals, a herd of elephants were crossing the railway track when the train approached. “The elephant was dragged for almost a kilometre before the train stopped,” onlookers said.

A team of forest officials rushed to the spot and provided medical attention to the injured elephant.

“We reached the spot with a team of doctors, and they provided medical support to the injured elephant, but it died after a few hours,” officials from the forest department said.

Sabyasachi De from NFR said the area where the incident happened comes under a secured elephant corridor, but the accident took place before the restriction period started.

“As per the rules, the speed limit starts at 6pm and ends at 5am but the incident happened around 4.40pm,” De said.

The elephant was buried in a forest in Lakhimpur after locals performed some rituals, officials said.