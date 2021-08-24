Home / Cities / Others / Eminent agronomist Gurbakhsh Singh Gill passes away
Gurbakhsh Singh Gill (HT)
Gurbakhsh Singh Gill (HT)
others

Eminent agronomist Gurbakhsh Singh Gill passes away

Dr Gurbakhsh Singh Gill, an eminent agronomist, passed away at the age of 96 at Virginia in USA on August 19
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON AUG 24, 2021 02:57 AM IST

Dr Gurbakhsh Singh Gill, an eminent agronomist, passed away at the age of 96 at Virginia in USA on August 19.

MS Bhullar, head of the department of agronomy, PAU, while throwing light on the life and achievements of Dr Gill, said, “He established the department of agronomy as a leading centre of learning at the national level. His research contributions to the Green Revolution to take its roots in Punjab are unparalleled. Dr Gill played a key role in developing the agronomy of newly introduced Mexican wheat varieties regarding their time of sowing, depth of seeding, the timing of first irrigation, and practices for late sown wheat.”

Anirudh Tewari, additional chief secretary (development), Punjab and vice-chancellor, PAU; Dr RS Sidhu, registrar; Dr NS Bains, director of research; Dr JS Mahal, director of extension education; Dr TS Riar, additional director communication, PAU; other senior officials, faculty, staff, students, and PAU alumni expressed condolences over his demise.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.