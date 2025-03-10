Energy Investor Summit: Chhattisgarh gets 3 lakh crore investment proposals

Chhattisgarh attracted investment proposals worth ₹3 lakh crore through various industrial proposals in the energy sector at the ‘Chhattisgarh Energy Investors Summit 2025’, officials said on Monday. The one-day summit was inaugurated by Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai in Raipur. (CMO Chhattisgarh)

The one-day summit was inaugurated by Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai in Raipur.

According to a press release issued by the government, these investment proposals have been made under different schemes of the state government, aiming to boost the state’s energy infrastructure. This includes investments in nuclear, thermal, solar, and pumped storage power generation projects, which will not only benefit industries but also provide the common people with affordable and uninterrupted electricity.

“This investment in the energy sector in Chhattisgarh will elevate the state’s power generation capacity to new levels and lay the foundation for a sustainable, green future by promoting renewable energy. The goal is for Chhattisgarh to not only become self-sufficient in energy but also establish itself as an energy hub for the entire country,” Sai said in summit.

Also Read: CM Sai orders scrutiny of NGOs receiving foreign funds in Chhattisgarh

The proposed investment in the thermal power sector is worth a total of ₹1,07,840 crore consisting of both private investors and public sector undertakings (PSUs).

Private investors are set to contribute ₹66,720 crore.

NTPC has planned to set up a 4200 MW nuclear power project at an investment of ₹80,000 crore, marking the beginning of nuclear power generation in the state.

Under the PM Kusum Yojana, 675 MW of solar power will be generated at a cost of ₹4,100 crore, and 20,000 solar pumps will be installed. This will provide affordable electricity to farmers for irrigation, reducing their reliance on diesel pumps.