Engine detached from running train in Assam, no one hurt

The passengers in the Dibrugarh-Howrah Kamrup Express escaped a major accident on Tuesday night after its engine detached while the train was running a few kilometres away from Dibrugarh Railway Station in Assam on Tuesday night, officials said. Officials said that the train kept moving but slowed down gradually and after a few kilometres, it stopped. (Representational image)

Officials of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said it happened because of some technical issues but the situation was efficiently handled by the loco pilots and their technical team.

The train coming from Dibrugarh and heading towards West Bengal’s Howrah was at high speed when the incident happened around 8:30pm. The loco pilots kept the engine running after they realised that it had detached from the train and the train kept moving but slowed down gradually and after a few kilometres, it stopped. All the passengers were saved, and the technical team rushed to control the situation, officials said.

The chief public relation officer (CPRO) of the NFR, Sabyasachi De, said that the situation returned to normal within an hour and at around 9.30pm, the train resumed its journey. It reached its destination on Wednesday morning, De said.