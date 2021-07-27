Engineer arrested for snatching gold ear rings of woman in northeast Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi police on Tuesday said they have arrested a 32-year-old contractual junior engineer working with a power distribution company in Delhi for allegedly snatching a pair of gold earrings from a woman in northeast Delhi’s Mansarovar (MS) Park to arrange money for his birthday party.

An motorcycle used in the crime was also recovered from him, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said on July 23, a snatching incident took place in MS Park. The woman filed a complaint in which she alleged that the snatcher was riding a Bullet bike and snatched her pair of ear rings. A case was registered and the investigating team obtained the footage of more than 30 CCTV cameras installed around the crime scene and the routes that the suspect took.

“During analysis of the footage, the team developed some snap shots in which the snatcher was seen with the mask on his face. It was also found that both number plates of the bike were plain white. But on the basis of the footage, the team was sure that the suspect was living in a neighbourhood close to the place where the snatching took place,” said DCP Sathiyasundaram.

The investigating team maintained a vigil in Mandoli area to identify, and find the bike used in the crime. On July 25, the police found the bike and apprehended the rider, identified as Mohit Gautam, a resident of Jyoti Nagar. He confessed to the crime during interrogation.

“Gautam told us that he works as a junior engineer in a power distribution company in Delhi on contract basis and is also addicted to narcotics. He disclosed that he snatched the gold ear rings of the woman to celebrate his birthday which falls on July 25, as he was running short of funds. His father had refused to celebrate his birthday because of his bad habits. Gautam sold the stolen ear rings to a goldsmith named Surender in Shahdara. We are looking for the goldsmith,” added the DCP.