Entire new Koilwar bridge thrown open, Gadkari promises more for Bihar
Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday inaugurated the three-lane downstream lane of Koilwar bridge over Sone river in Bihar virtually from New Delhi and said the much-awaited four-lane road from Bhojpur to Buxar will be completed by October 2022.
The bridge, which connects Ara with state capital Patna, has been constructed at a cost of ₹266 crore. The upstream lane of the bridge was inaugurated in 2020.
The minister also announced that the construction work of 23.5-km-long Bihta-Danapur elevated road will start soon and it will cost ₹4,500 crore.
Union minister for power and Lok Sabha MP from Ara, R K Singh, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said tender will be floated in 15-20 days for the elevated road to be made in between Bihta to Danapur.
Union minister of state for environment and forest, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, demanded that the new bridge being made over river Ganga between Buxar and Ballia districts be named after great freedom fighter Mangal Pandey and the four-lane road in between Patna and Buxar after Maharshee Vishwamitra.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar did not attend the programme. He was said to be away in his native village for the death anniversary of his wife.
Out of 248 cases in state, city reports highest at 151
Mumbai Maharashtra on Saturday reported 248 cases and one death due to Covid, taking the tally to 7,880,585, and the toll to 147,854. There are now 1,439 active cases in the state. Maharashtra's case fatality rate stands at 1.87%. In the 24 hours till Saturday, 28,032 tests were conducted across the state, with the test positivity rate at 0.88%. 263 patients were discharged on Sunday, and the overall recovery rate is 98.11%.
Municipal polls in Bihar: Haze hangs amid state’s long wait for legal view on SC order
There is just a month left before the five-year term of municipal bodies in Bihar expires, but uncertainty looms over fresh elections since the state government has failed to initiate any steps to fulfil the “triple test criteria” laid down by Supreme Court last year for provisioning reservations for other backward classes (OBCs) in urban local bodies by forming a dedicated commission for the purpose.
UPNEDA invites proposals for setting up solar units in Jalaun
The Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Agency has invited proposals for setting up a grid-connected solar PV project at the solar park being developed in Jalaun, on a “Build Own Operate” (BO-O) basis for an aggregate capacity of 75 MW, an official dealing with the issue said. The three solar units proposed to be set up in three locations in Jalaun will be 25 MW, 20 MW and 30 MW, totalling 75 MW.
‘Will you chant Hanuman Chalisa…’: Uddhav slams BJP over Rahul Bhat's killing
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday launched an all out attack on former ally Bharatiya Janata Party over the killing of Kashmiri Pandit government employee Rahul Bhat in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Rahul Bhat was killed by terrorists at Tehsil's office in J&K, now what will you do? Will you read Hanuman Chalisa there"? Calling the BJP a fake 'Hindutva party, Thackeray continued his attack on the saffron party."
‘Attempt to create new row in Maha’: Pawar on Owaisi's Aurangzeb tomb visit
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's comment against AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi comes after the latter visited the tomb of Aurangzeb before addressing a rally in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, on Thursday (May 12). Both Shiv Sena and MNS have cried foul at Owaisi's visit to the Mughal emperor's tomb.
