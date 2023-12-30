Entire world waiting for Jan 22, light Ram Jyoti, celebrate Diwali: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stated that entire world is waiting for January 22 when Ram Lalla will be enthroned at the sanctum sanctorum of Ram temple here and requested people to mark the occasion by lighting ‘Ram Jyoti’ at their homes and by celebrating Diwali that day. Prime Minister Narendra addressed a rally at Maharshi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh India on Saturday, December 30, 2023. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

He also said India’s heritage shows the right path and today’s India is making progress by combining tradition with modernity.

Addressing a public meeting in Ayodhya after inaugurating the Maharishi Valmiki International airport, Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station and unveiling, in all, development projects of over ₹15,700 crore here, the Prime Minister said that the campaign for making India a developed country is getting new energy from Ayodhya.

Modi began his speech by referring to Ayodhya as “Ayodhyaji.”

“People of Ayodhya are excited. I am also excited for that moment (January 22),” he said referring to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla scheduled for January 22 in which he is the chief guest.

“The entire world is waiting for the moment,” he said.

He also requested people not to come to Ayodhya on January 22 due to security reasons and other issues related with management of the entire event.

“I request everyone not to come to Ayodhya on January 22. Limited people have been invited. You can come any day after January 23. Ram Mandir will be there till ages, so you can come to Ayodhya any time,” he said.

“We have waited for 550 years for this occasion (Ram Mandir). We can wait for a few more days. Due to security and administrative reasons, I appeal not to come to Ayodhya on January 22,” he added.

Assuring people of the overall development of Ayodhya, he exhorted them to conserve their heritage.

Cultural heritage and development will go together, he said. The Prime Minister also said India is beautifying its pilgrimage sites and is also immersed in the world of digital technology.

“Whatever be the country in the world, if it has to reach new heights of development, it will have to take care of its heritage. Ram Lalla was there in a tent, today pucca house has been given to not only to Ram Lalla but also to the four crore poor of the country....The campaign for making India a developed country is getting new energy from Ayodhya,” he said.

Mentioning the Kashi Vishwanth Corridor in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, the Prime Minister said: “Not only Kashi Vishwanath Dham has been renovated, but more than 30,000 panchayat bhavans have also come up.”

“Not only Kedarnath dham has been renovated but 300 medical colleges have come up across the country,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that along with renovation of Mahakal (in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh), more than two lakh water tanks have also been renovated.

On the occasion, he listed various religious parikramas across the country, including those in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and the 84-kosi parikrama in Ayodhya.

CLEANLINESS CAMPAIGN

He requested all temples across the country to launch a sanitation drive from the festive occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14 till 22.

He also urged people of Ayodhya to take a pledge to make this temple town the cleanest city of the country.

Pointing out that why people believe him, the Prime Minister said to applause from the crowd, “Modi fulfills what he promises (Modi jo kahta hai vo karta hai).”

All through the PM’s speech, the venue resonated with chants of “Jai Shri Ram”.

The PM ended his around 35-minute speech with “Siyavar Ramchandra ki Jai”.

PM ENJOYS TEA AT RESIDENCE OF 10TH CRORE UJJWALA BENEFICIARY

Prime Minister Narendra Modi surprised residents of Ayodhya on Saturday when he made an unscheduled visit to the home of one Meera, who is the 10th crore beneficiary of the PM Ujjwala Yojana scheme, at Rajghat. He enjoyed a cup of tea there, praising its taste while joking that it had become a little sweet. He interacted with Meera and other inmates of the house for 10 to 15 minutes.

On the Prime Minister’s arrival, the entire area resonated with chants of “Modi-Modi.”

Modi also enquired about the well-being of the family and the entire colony. He also gathered information from Meera’s family about the benefits they were receiving through government schemes.

“I have received free gas and accommodation. Earlier, I had a kutcha house. But now it has become pucca. I am delighted to see you at my house,” Meera said to the Prime Minister..

He also gave an autograph to a child in which he wrote ‘Vande Mataram’. Modi also took a selfie with children of the locality.