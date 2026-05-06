Escalator halt at Thiruvananthapuram station leaves few passengers injured

A few passengers fell and were injured at the railway station here on Wednesday after an escalator they were using suddenly came to a halt while moving upwards, the Railways said.

The initial assessment also indicated that the impact of the sudden stoppage may have been aggravated by overcrowding.(Unsplash/ Representational)

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The incident occurred when passengers were using the escalator to reach the Foot Over Bridge connecting platforms 4 and 5 at Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station, a press release said.

Railway staff immediately attended to the passengers, provided assistance at the station, and shifted them to the General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, as a precautionary measure for medical examination and care.

A preliminary technical assessment found that the escalator was heavily crowded at the time and that its emergency stop button had been pressed, causing it to stop suddenly with a jerk.

"Due to the abrupt stoppage and heavy passenger movement on the escalator, a few passengers lost balance and fell. One passenger sustained a fall injury, and two others suffered minor abrasions. No major injury or serious untoward incident has been reported," the release said.

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{{^usCountry}} The initial assessment also indicated that the impact of the sudden stoppage may have been aggravated by overcrowding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The initial assessment also indicated that the impact of the sudden stoppage may have been aggravated by overcrowding. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Railways said the matter has been taken seriously and a detailed technical investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Railways said the matter has been taken seriously and a detailed technical investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In addition, specialists from the Original Equipment Manufacturer were called for immediate inspection, and connected auxiliary components of the escalator system were replaced as a preventive measure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In addition, specialists from the Original Equipment Manufacturer were called for immediate inspection, and connected auxiliary components of the escalator system were replaced as a preventive measure. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Railway Protection Force and concerned railway departments also inspected the site and collected necessary evidence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Railway Protection Force and concerned railway departments also inspected the site and collected necessary evidence. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "No external interference or deliberate human intervention has been noticed so far. It is also observed that unnecessary operation of emergency stop switches can lead to abrupt stoppage of escalators and inconvenience to passengers," the Railways said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "No external interference or deliberate human intervention has been noticed so far. It is also observed that unnecessary operation of emergency stop switches can lead to abrupt stoppage of escalators and inconvenience to passengers," the Railways said. {{/usCountry}}

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It further said that although the escalator had been undergoing regular maintenance as per prescribed standards, the safety branch is critically examining all aspects of the incident.

"A formal inquiry has been initiated, and further action will be taken based on the findings. Ensuring passenger safety remains the highest priority, and every such incident is treated with utmost seriousness, with necessary corrective measures being taken to further strengthen safety," the release said.

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