Estate department awaits GB nod on sale of PMC-owned flats

PUNE Though the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) standing committee has given its nod for the sale of 1,512 apartments it owns, currently on rent, the scheme has not started yet.

The City Improvement Committee and standing committee cleared the scheme which has yet to become functional.

Rajendra Muthe, PMC estate department head said, “We are waiting for the nod from the general body for the scheme. It is expected that the general body would approve at the next meeting. After that, execution will start on the ground.”

To generate more revenue, PMC had decided to rent out flats owned by the civic body. PMC used to get various flats under various reservations and schemes. Usually PMC uses these flats for the rehabilitation of citizens affected by various circumstances.

As many flats are given on rent to such people, the PMC scheme hopes to sell these flats to the tenants.

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane framed this scheme to increase revenue. “The rent amount is very nominal. There are very few chances that the PMC would be able to vacate these flats. Considering that, it would be better to sell them to the tenants. It would help to increase revenue for the PMC,” Rasane had said earlier.

Opposition parties opposed the scheme as they claim that it is not wrong to give ownership of the flats to the tenants. The allegation is that a hidden agenda aims to bring these buildings into redevelopment, in the interest of some parties.