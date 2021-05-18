Expelled seer Anand Giri writes to PM, demands probe into Niranjani Akhara affairs

: Yog Guru Anand Giri, who was recently expelled from Shri Panchayati Akhara Niranjani—has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding inquiry into the death of Ashish Giri, the former secretary of Niranjani Akhara whose bloodstained body was recovered from an ashram of the akhara at Daraganj in November 2019.

Shri Panchayati Akhara Niranjani is one of the 13 recognised Hindu monastic orders of the country.

Anand Giri was expelled from Bagambari Mutt recently and the Niranjani Akhara on May 14 after Narendra Giri lodged a formal complaint against him. He was accused of breaking the norms of being a sanyasi by being in contact with his family. Anand’s guru and Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) chief Narendra Giri had also accused him of engaging in financial irregularities.

Hitting back, Anand Giri has now demanded reopening of the case file pertaining to the death of Ashish Giri, the former secretary of Niranjani Akhara and marked his letter to PM Narendra Modi, union home minister, Amit Shah and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Anand Giri has alleged that the former secretary of Niranjani Akhara was murdered though police closed the case file, claiming it to be a case of suicide.

Seeking security for himself, Anand Giri has alleged massive financial irregularities in the ashram and has demanded a probe. He claimed threat to his life from ABAP chief and his guru and his close aides. In the letter, Anand has claimed unless he was provided security, he could also suffer Ashish Giri’s fate.

Claiming association with the Baghambari Gaddi Mutt since 2005, he said, back then there were voices of dissent within the akhara and against his guru on the issue of sale of land of the Niranjani Akhara school in 2004.

In the letter, Anand Giri says that he was also given a piece of land for opening a gaushala (cow shelter) but his Guru started putting pressure on him to cancel the lease and sell the land.

Anand Giri alleged the ABAP chief had purchased several properties which are registered in the name of his driver, students and persons close to him.

He alleged that Ashish Giri was murdered in November 2019 as part of a conspiracy to cover up the irregularities that he was opposing and claimed he was being threatened too.

Anand Giri claimed that in 2019 the allegation of misbehavior against him by two women disciples in Australia, was part of a conspiracy. He alleged that funds worth nearly ₹4 crore were collected on his name but were not sent to him. He claimed the Australian Court had later acquitted him after probing the allegations leveled by the women.

Reacting to Anand Giri’s letter, ABAP chief Narendra Giri said, “I am open to any inquiry or probe, if it is initiated by the PMO or CM office. I am ready to extend all support as I have nothing to hide.”