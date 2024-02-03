Exporting agricultural products gives economic strength to farmers, says U.P. agriculture minister

Uttar Pradesh agriculture and farmers welfare minister, Surya Pratap Shahi, said that the country has achieved self-reliance in food production and is also exporting agricultural products, contributing to the economic strength of farmers. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a three-day regional agricultural fair at the Indian Vegetable Research Institute on Saturday, Shahi emphasised the government’s commitment, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, to work in the farmers’ interest. UP Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi. (HT File)

Shahi also described about the active agricultural and farmer-oriented initiatives undertaken by the Uttar Pradesh government, including the establishment of new agricultural universities, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, and comprehensive improvements in the marketing system, along with contributions to food processing.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Dr Mangala Rai, former secretary and director general of ICAR, stressed the promotion of soil health through the widespread use of microorganisms. He urged farmers, agricultural institutions, and policymakers to consider future challenges such as food and nutrition security, climate change effects, organic products, food grain storage, agricultural marketing, processing, and self-employment in agriculture.

Deputy director general of ICAR, US Gautam, highlighted the use of various agricultural extension and engineering measures to enhance farmers’ income. The potential improvement in farming is done through artificial intelligence and drone technology, he added.

Assistant director general of ICAR, Dr Sudhakar Pandey, mentioned that the fair facilitates direct communication with farmers at various levels, raising awareness about current challenges and providing insights into coping strategies. Farmers from different states were honored during the event, and awards were distributed, with the participation of prominent officials from ICAR Headquarters.