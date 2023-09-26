Ex-student enters alma mater in disguise to harass minor girl; probe on

LUCKNOW A former student surreptitiously infiltrated the premises of his alma mater, disguised in the very school uniform he once wore, and subjected an underage female student to a harrowing encounter. This shocking episode marks the second time he has relentlessly pursued his unsettling advances towards his unsuspecting victim. Representative pic (HT File)

Earlier, on September 23, the accused allegedly hurled abuses upon the young girl as she exited the school premises after classes. The girl initially chose to overlook this distressing ordeal. However, upon returning to her abode, she confided in her parents, burdened by the weight of her troubling encounter. Regrettably, the family, perturbed by the spectre of societal scorn, decided against lodging a formal complaint with the perpetrator’s family.

Emboldened by the lack of consequences for his earlier transgressions, the accused hatched a plan to make contact with the girl. He donned the familiar attire of the school and carryed a backpack as a ruse. Undeterred, he boldly entered the hallowed halls of the institution astride a scooter. His objective was to seek out the girl during her classroom session.

Within the school’s walls, the girl, along with her fellow classmates, soon identified the imposter, prompting an immediate intervention by the vigilant class teacher, who promptly alerted the school’s principal. Swift action ensued, with the school administration instructing the diligent peon to secure the school’s gates and commence a thorough search for the intruder.

In desperation he made a hasty retreat, scaling the boundary wall of the institution. In his haste, he abandoned both his scooter and the backpack within the confines of the school premises. These crucial pieces of evidence were promptly handed over to the authorities by the vigilant school administration, launching a formal investigation into this shocking incident.

