Fadnavis lays responsibility for ensuring fibre optical ducts laid on mayor, civic chief
PUNE Former state chiefminister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his unhappiness over the lack of fibre optical ducts being laid as part of the 24x7 water project.
In Pune on Thursday the BJP leader instructed Mayor Murlidhar Mohol and municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar to ensure the ducts are now laid out.
The Pune Municipal Corporation is carrying out a mega 24x7 water project, under which almost 1,800km of roads will be dug up for laying of new water pipelines.
Fadnavis, on Thursday, took a review meeting in PMC of various civic projects.
“Though it was decided to do the optical fibre duct work along with the 24x7 project, the PMC is not carrying out this work. Despite having a tender component, why is the PMC not doing it?” was a question asked to Fadnavis.
Fadnavis replied, “I too have the same opinion that both optical fibre ducts and water pipeline laying work should be done together. The commissioner was of a view to do that work separately and divide the work into two components. Commissioner was of the view that if the ducts got dug along with the water pipeline laying works, almost all roads would get damaged, but I was instructed to do both works together and not divide it.”
Fadnavis then asked Mayor Murlidhar Mohol and the commissioner to sit together and carry out the work together.
Mayor commits to get on the job
Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “I have been aggressive since the beginning, that both, the water pipeline laying work and the optical fibre cable laying should be carried out together. Now Devendra Fadnavis has also instructed the commissioner to carry out both the works together. Administration had given the reason to Fadnavis that road widths are too narrow, but this is not true. I will ensure both works are carried out together.
