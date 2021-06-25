Fadnavis takes dig at Sena in lecture on Emergency

PUNE: Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis attacked the Shiv Sena on Friday. Speaking at a lecture organised by the Pune BJP youth wing, on the Emergency introduced on June 25, 1975, Fadnavis said, “When Congress tried to end democracy during emergency, Shiv Sena supported it.”

Fadnavis asked, “Now some people are saying that democracy is in danger, but when democracy was really in danger during the emergency, what were you doing at that time?”

Fadnavis said, “Emergency was a black time in the history of Indian democracy. Congress tried to end democracy, but RSS workers and others fought for 21 months and forced Indira Gandhi to take back her decision. BJP workers must be aware about the Emergency.”

Fadnavis said that now Maharashtra is moving towards emergency. “In the name of Covid-19, restrictions were placed on the assembly elections and question hour in the Assembly is not allowed,” he added.