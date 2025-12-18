Search
Thu, Dec 18, 2025
Fake Aadhaar, hidden identity: Verification unmasks criminal’s true name in Naini district jail

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Published on: Dec 18, 2025 03:28 am IST

An inmate at Naini District Jail used a forged Aadhaar card to hide his identity. He was arrested as Aftab Hasan Siddiqui but is actually Abdullah Ansari.

A case of identity fraud has come to light at Naini District Jail, where an inmate arrested in connection with robbery and chain-snatching cases was found to be using a forged Aadhaar card to conceal his real identity.

Police verification revealed that the accused, who had been posing as Aftab Hasan Siddiqui, is actually Abdullah Ansari. The discrepancy surfaced during address verification conducted by the Mutthiganj police, officials said.

Confirming the development, station house officer (SHO) Arun Kumar Singh said a fresh FIR has been registered at the Mutthiganj police station.

According to the SHO, the accused was arrested in two recent cases of robbery and chain-snatching and produced before the court under the name Aftab Hasan Siddiqui, son of late Fahim Siddiqui, following which he was lodged in Naini District Jail. However, when a police team visited Atala to verify the address mentioned on the Aadhaar card submitted by the accused, discrepancies were detected.

Further inquiry revealed that his real identity is Abdullah Ansari, son of late Zainul Abdeen. His younger brother, Abdul Muttalib, later produced Ansari’s SIR form, confirming that his name appears on the voter list linked to a genuine Aadhaar card. The local corporator also corroborated the accused’s true identity.

Despite these findings, the accused continued to remain in jail under a false identity by using a forged Aadhaar card, police said.

SHO Singh added that Abdullah Ansari had deliberately procured a fake Aadhaar card as part of a conspiracy to conceal his identity while committing criminal activities. Consequently, a separate FIR was registered on Tuesday under Sections 318(4) (aggravated cheating), 336(3) (forgery with intent to cheat), and 340(2) (fraudulently or dishonestly using a forged document or electronic record as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

