Family, friends bid tearful adieu to Shreya

Family members and friends bade a tearful adieu to IAS aspirant Shreya Yadav whose last rites were performed at Mahadeva Ghat Tanda in Ambedkar Nagar district on Monday morning . Family picture of Shreya Yadav (sitting in front row in pink salwar suit) in a family programme at her village in Ambedkarnagar (Sourced)

Shreya was one of the three UPSC aspirants who died after being trapped in a flooded basement at a Delhi coaching institute on Saturday.

Her father Rajendra Yadav, 60, lit the funeral pyre. Her uncle and Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav accompanied him along with subdivisional magistrate, Sadar, Saurabh Shukla and others.

Her body was brought to Hashimpur Barsawan village in Ambedkarnagar district late Sunday night. Her mother Shanti Devi recalled her last phone conversation with her daughter on Friday but there was no call on Saturday, which she found unusual at the time.

Dharmendra Yadav said as he received the news of the Delhi incident, he asked the family members whether Shreya had called and he was told that her mobile phone was switched off. Dharmendra Yadav said he rushed to the coaching centre and later to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. He found that Shreya Yadav’s name was on the casualty list, he said.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh ministers Girish Chandra and Satish Sharma visited Shreya’s home at Hashimpur Barsawn village on late Sunday night and conveyed chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s condolences to the bereaved family. They handed over a cheque for financial assistance.

Ambedkarnagar district magistrate Avinash Singh, superintendent of police Kaustubh, additional district magistrate, finance and revenue, Sadanand Gupta, and SDM Saurabh Shukla also visited the village and assured all possible support from the government.