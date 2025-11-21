Family plot behind Badaun Sai Temple priest’s murder, say police

Badaun Police have cracked the sensational murder of a Sai Temple priest, uncovering that the culprits were not outsiders but the victim’s own relatives. Priest Manoj Shankhdhar was allegedly strangled to death on November 16 by two relatives of his elder brother and their brother-in-law, following a prolonged family dispute linked to Manoj’s illicit relationship, officials said during a press briefing at the Police Lines auditorium. For representation only

SSP Brijesh Kumar Singh produced the three accused before the media and added that the two stolen silver crowns, the CCTV DVR, and the motorcycle used in the crime were also recovered.

According to SSP Brijesh Kumar Singh, the investigation revealed a complex web of family ties. The accused, Vishesh and Nitesh, are brothers whose sister was once married to Manoj’s elder brother, Pradeep. After her death, Manoj developed a romantic relationship with their younger unmarried sister. However, the family married her off to Himanshu of Manla Nagla village in 2019.

Even after her marriage, Manoj continued contacting her, causing marital strain between her and Himanshu. She lodged a dowry harassment case against her husband but maintained her relationship with Manoj. After mediation, the couple reconciled and had two daughters, but the affair continued.

Himanshu, supported by two of his younger brothers-in-law, allegedly planned to kill Manoj. His elder in-laws distanced themselves from the matter, but Vishesh and Nitesh agreed to execute the plan.

On the evening of November 16, Nitesh reached the temple, dined with Manoj, and slept beside him. Around 1:45 am, Vishesh and Himanshu arrived on a motorcycle. Nitesh opened the gate for them, and together the three strangled the priest with a towel. To mislead investigators, they took away the crowns, mobile phone and DVR.

After committing the murder, the trio went to Himanshu’s house, burned their clothes, changed into fresh ones, and even set the DVR on fire.

The SSP said the victim’s family was aware of the circumstances and the motive behind the murder but did not share any information with the police.