Fare revision demanded, following CNG price hike
As compressed natural gas (CNG) prices in the city were hiked to an all time high of ₹80 on Tuesday at midnight, Mumbai Taximen’s Union, representing the majority of taxi drivers in the city, has demanded a revision of minimum taxi fares.
The union has demanded that minimum fares be increased from ₹25 to ₹35 with immediate effect, claiming that taxi drivers have been incurring losses of ₹300 per day due to the increase in CNG prices.
“The Khatua committee (on fixing the tariff structure) had recommended to the government that the taxi fare should be revised immediately if CNG prices increased by more than 25% after the last fare revision. The price of the CNG has increased by more than 35 percent without a revision in taxi fares. “I once again request you to kindly revise the taxi fare from ₹25 to ₹35 immediately,” wrote Al Quadros, general secretary of Mumbai Taximen’s Union in a letter.
The price of CNG was hiked by ₹4 and the price of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) was hiked by ₹3 by Mahanagar Gas Limited(MGL) on Tuesday at midnight.
Earlier CNG was priced at ₹76 per kg while PNG was available at ₹45.50 per standard cubic metre (SCM). The hike on Tuesday was the fourth CNG price hike in 2022.
The first lot of 10 new 525 AC electric buses will be introduced by the BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport(BEST) next week.
The buses have a carrying capacity of 54 people with a seating capacity of 39 people in the 12 meters long electric AC buses.
“We will add 2100 AC electric buses over a span of next 10 months,” said Lokesh Chandra, general manager, BEST. The buses, built by Olectra, have been acquired by the BEST on a wet lease order valued at ₹3675 crore
BEST aims to make 50 percent of its fleet electric buses by June 2023. There will be nearly 2,000 electric AC and non AC buses by 2023 including AC electric double decker buses.
The electric buses are being procured under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric vehicles (FAME) II scheme that promotes the use of electric vehicles in the country. The organisation aims to have a 100% electric fleet by 2027.
BEST is presently operating 386 electric buses on different routes in the city.
-
Baddowal man held with 5-kg opium
The Khamano police on Thursday arrested a Baddowal man with 5-kg opium. The accused has been identified as Rajwinder Singh. In a press release, DIG of Rupnagar range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, said a police party had laid a naka on Khamano-Ludhiana road and stopped Rajwinder's scooter, which did not have a registration number, for checking. On checking, the drugs were recovered from him. A drugs case has been registered at Khamano police station.
-
Siddaramaiah b’day event draws concerns from Shivakumar’s brother
Lone Congress MP from Karnataka and brother of the state party president DK Shivakumar, DK Suresh on Thursday expressed concern over 'Siddaramotsava', a massive public meeting organised by supporters of former chief minister Siddaramaiah onSiddaramaiah's's 75th birthday, saying that it should not send out a “wrong message” ahead of the assembly elections next year. Siddaramaiah's supporters have planned a public meeting in Davanagere on August 3 to celebrate his 75th birthday.
-
Four government teachers sacked for using fake documents to get job in Prayagraj
Four assistant teachers who got job in government-run upper primary schools of Prayagraj, on the basis of fake documents of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur have been sacked, education department officials said. The special task force, which investigated the matter, found that these assistant teachers - Dhirendra Kumar, Jitendra Kumar, Arvind Kumar and Mohd Idris Khan – had used fake BSc and BEd mark sheets of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur.
-
Mohali police get five-day remand of gangster Manna
Mohali police on Thursday got 5-day remand of gangster Gurdeep Singh alias Manna , two days after his two close aides were arrested from Aerocity. On July 12, his aides identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Nikka and Lovepreet Singh alias Lovely were arrested with a .32 calibre foreign made pistol, seven live cartridges and 500-gram heroin. Manna has more than 38 cases registered against him.
-
Smart Grid Project: Chandigarh electricity dept told to expedite installation of smart meters
The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission has directed the UT electricity department to expedite installation of smart meters under the Smart Grid Project and submit the progress report within a month. The new system will be beneficial for both department and consumers. The power control room will also receive immediate alerts in case of tripping in main lines. On the other hand, residents will benefit as smart meters will allow start of prepaid services.
