Farmer shot dead in Firozabad village after dispute over dog bite

Agra A farmer was shot dead on Saturday morning after a dispute over dog bite in Tiliyani village under Sirsaganj police station of Firozabad district. The accused Deepa Kumar has fled from the village. Police have registered a case for murder against him and are trying to trace him.

“The incident took place on Saturday morning when accused Deepa Kumar fired thrice at 45-year-old farmer Ram Kumesh. Both lived in Tiliyani and had a dispute on Thursday evening,” informed Praveen Singh, the inspector in charge at Sirsaganj police station.

“Deepa Kumar has a pet dog which had bitten Krishna, the nephew of Ram Kumesh on Thursday evening. Both families had a quarrel that day but were pacified. Ram Kumesh was angry and had a heated exchange with Deepa again on Saturday morning,” said Singh.

“The accused brought out his gun and fired thrice at Ram Kumesh who died on the spot. The accused fled the village. Efforts are on to arrest him. A case for murder was registered against him at Sirsaganj police station on Saturday,” said the inspector.

The body was sent to the District Hospital in Firozabad for post-mortem examination.