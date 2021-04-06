Farmers hold protests outside FCI offices in Rohtak, Karnal

Following the call of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), farm unions on Monday observed ‘FCI Bachao Divas’ by staging protests at the Food Corporation of India offices across state.

The farmers demanded a remunerative MSP for crops and strict action against buyers who purchase crop below MSP.

In Rohtak, farmers assembled at Mansarovar Park and took out a procession to the FCI office and observed dharna outside its main entrance.

In Karnal, farmers held protests outside the FCI office and alleged that the corporation had sent a proposal to the government recommending reduction in moisture-level from 14% to 12%, along with reduction in procurement of damaged grain from the existing 4% to 2% and stricter quality control measures for paddy.

Kisan Sabha leader Inderjit Singh blamed the BJP government’s policies for sending the FCI into bankruptcy and indebtedness.

“On March 11, FCI sent a proposal to the government recommending tighter quality controls for the procurement of wheat and paddy. The presence of foreign materials and moisture content in food grains is weather related, and farmers cannot be penalised for it. All conditions including ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ or land revenue records to be withdrawn for purchasing,” he added.

Bhiwani farm leader Dayanand Punia said crop procurement should be completed in minimum time. “Government should ensure that farmers do not face any problem due to lack of gunny bags. Also, the government should withdraw Centre’s three farm laws,” he added.

Farmers also slammed the Union government for “ignoring the farmers sitting on protest at Delhi borders”.

BKU (Charuni) district resident Jagdip Singh Aulakh said if these laws are not withdrawn, private traders will be given all rights to procure and sell foodgrains in Karnal.