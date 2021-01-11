Farmers mobilising at Haryana border for Delhi march on Jan 26
Farmer leaders from Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat and Maharashtra, who are protesting at the Haryana-Rajasthan border in Jaisinghpur Khera, on Monday said that they will march towards Delhi on Republic Day. They said that preparations for January 26 are in full swing and that farmers from several states are mobilising at the site.
Groups of farmers from Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Orissa also joined the ongoing agitation on Monday, with more expected to join in the coming week.
Addressing a press conference at the protest site on Monday, national vice president of All India Kisan Sabha and former CPI(M) MLA Amra Ram said that farmers would join the agitation in Delhi. “We will move towards Delhi on January 26, once again. Since Day One, this has been our goal. The Haryana government has been stopping us and not allowing us to move ahead,” said Ram.
Farmers from several states have been camping at Jaisinghpur Khera, located near Shahjahanpur in Alwar district, at the Rajasthan-Haryana border, for the past 30 days. Farmers from across the country have been protesting against the three new agriculture laws that were passed by the Centre in September last year, over fears that the new laws will leave them at the mercy of corporations and end the minimum support price (MSP) for important crops.
The farmers at the site had tried to proceed towards Delhi on December 25, 2020. However, amid heavy police presence and barricading, farmers could not enter Haryana as planned and blocked the second carriageway of the Delhi-Jaipur national highway. On December 31, nearly 20 trolleys led by youngsters from Rajasthan broke the barricades and entered Rewari with the aim of proceeding towards Delhi. They were joined by their counterparts from Hanumangarh and Shri Ganganagar in Rajasthan on January 3, after which they tried proceeding towards Delhi, but were stopped as the Rewari police resorted to using tear gas and water cannons.
Ram blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of sowing seeds of divisions to weaken the movement. “Some news reports have claimed that locals here are not happy with our agitation. This is not true. We are getting a lot of support from locals who pitch in with various resources,” said Ram.
BJP spokesperson Jawahar Yadav said that allegations against the party were baseless. “The BJP has no interest in creating divisions in any movement. If protesters feel that locals are against them, it must be due to their actions and behaviours. The BJP is only making efforts to make farmers understand the true benefits of the three farm laws,” said Yadav.
Ram said that locals are continuing to support the agitation. “They are sending milk, snacks and other items. A majority of the locals support our movement. A few concerned shopkeepers had approached us, but even they were convinced after we told them that the roads were blocked by the police,” said Ram.
Support for the farmers’ agitation, however, seemed divided among residents of villages near the site.
Sinu Jaisinghpuria, a resident of Jaisinghpur Khera, said that most villagers want the protesting farmers to move towards Delhi. “Due to the farmers’ movement, a number of heavy vehicles have started passing through the village. There have been some accidents due to the increased vehicular movement in the area. Most people are of the view that farmers should move towards Delhi,” said Jaisinghpuria.
He added that the earnings of small shops on the highway are being adversely affected due to the agitation.
Sanjay Madhav, a member of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha — the umbrella body of farmer unions protesting at Delhi’s borders — and the state convener of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee in Rajasthan, said that both locals and farmers were being inconvenienced for the past four days due to the closure of a slip road. With the Haryana government opening the road on Monday, the issue had been resolved, he said.
“The police had closed a slip road due to which we were facing difficulties in procuring supplies as before. Even the locals were being inconvenienced. However, the road has been opened again now. We requested the police to not create obstructions for us,” said Madhav.
He said that the agitation would be marking important days to honour different sections of farmers ahead of January 26, when the protesters plan to march to Delhi. “We will be marking a day to honour women farmers next week, on January 18. We will also be celebrating Lohri and other important days before proceeding ahead,” said Madhav.
Deputy superintendent of police for Bawal, Rajesh Kumar, couldn’t be reached for comment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mother, brother among 3 held for murdering 24-year-old man, dumping body at Kasara Ghat near Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kalyan civic body shortlisted for the final round of Covid-19 innovation award
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: TMC sets up control room to tackle complaints of dead birds in Thane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Drugs found from warehouse of Mumbai’s famous paan vendor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman politician’s murder in Ambala: Serving life term for murder, shooter was out on parole
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: As sales dive, shops in Panchkula stop stocking eggs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu in Barwala:Just ₹90 per culled bird will drive us to bankruptcy, says poultry farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Big blow to Akali Dal as former Mohali mayor’s group decides to go independent in MC polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida residents demand road repairs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida begins preparation for chief minister’s visit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Freedom 251’ scam kingpin arrested again, this time for duping traders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad to place solid waste collection bins underground at five locations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greater Noida: Two found dead in illegal liquor factory; property owner, brokers arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muradnagar incident effect: Civic body steps up checks, all low quoted tenders will be scrutinised
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana MC in clean-up mode for Punjab CM’s visit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox