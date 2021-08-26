Farmers mobilising in Haryana for Muzaffarnagar mahapanchayat

Farm leaders of Haryana have been conducting village-level meetings and inviting farmers and labourers to take part in the September 5 mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) on call of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), to discuss farmers’ plight.

The farm leaders will launch a mission against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, where the assembly elections are due next year.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) youth state president Ravi Azad, said they have been holding village-level meetings and urging farmers and labourers to take part in the panchayat.

“Our volunteers will arrange buses and other vehicles for the rally. The mahapanchayat is a ‘Dharmayudh’ (crusade) for farmers and labourers. Farmers from across country will take part in the mahapanchayat. Farmers and labourers are all set to teach a lesson to the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls in different states,” he added.

Khaps back Sept 5 mahapanchayat

The SKM proposed mahapanchayat at Muzaffarnagar has received support from Haryana Khaps.

Phogat Khap president Balwant Nambardar said they are conducting meetings in villages and toll plazas to mobilise people to attend the Muzaffarnagar mahapanchayat from where farmers and labourers will pledge to defeat the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls.

“We will welcome all those who will attend the rally. Those who skip it will get a bad name in history. Our khaps will continue this fight until Centre’s three farm laws are repealed. We will deploy volunteers to note names of those who will attend the rally besides issuing identity cards,” he added.

Khera khap president Satbir Pahalwan said they are geared up for the mahapanchayat and farmers from Jind will attend it in large numbers.