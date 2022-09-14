Farmers protest, accuse govt of acquiring land for IIT Goa without their consent
Deputy police superintendent Nilesh Rane said they tried to speak to the farmers but they persisted with the protest while refusing to give their land
Farmers staged a protest in South Goa’s Sanguem on Tuesday claiming the state government was acquiring land for the permanent Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Goa campus there without their consent.
The protest followed the visit of revenue officials to Sanguem for demarcating the land. Deputy police superintendent Nilesh Rane said they tried to speak to the farmers but they persisted with their protest while refusing to give the land.
The IIT was sanctioned in 2014 and has since then been functioning from the campus of the Goa Engineering College and National Institute. In 2020, the government proposed to shift the campus to Melualim in North Goa but abandoned the plan due to protests. The government then selected Sanguem for the IIT campus.
A farmer said they have been growing paddy where the government wants to acquire land for the IIT and that they do not want it. She claimed the state government was acquiring land without their consent. Other protesters said they will not allow the demarcation process.
Police registered a case against the protesting farmers for obstructing the demarcation work and warrants were issued against four people for allegedly obstructing and threatening surveyors.
Subhash Phal Dessai, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker from Sanguem, said the campus will help create employment opportunities for locals and assured the farmers they will be duly compensated.
District collector Jyoti Kumari issued orders prohibiting the gathering of over four people within 200 metres of the demarcated site.
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said some people had the habit of unnecessarily opposing projects and added the proposed land for the IIT belongs to the government and the administration will ensure that no real tenants will suffer. Sawant said that the identified land has been encroached upon.
Karnataka: Several rivers in spate following heavy rains
Several rivers in Karnataka are again in spate following heavy rains in their catchment areas as well as in the upstream in the neighbouring Maharashtra, officials said on Tuesday. Krishna, Bhadra, Tunga, Bhima, Ghataprabha, Malaprabha, Markandeya Hiranyakeshi and several other small rivers and rivulets are "swollen and flowing dangerously", sources in the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said. Landslides were reported in some parts of Charmadi Ghat, according to officials.
Dozen students injured, three critical in SUV-cash van collision
At least twelve students sustained injuries on Monday evening when a Bolero SUV carrying them collided with a cash van near Kolhuwa crossing under Khukhundu police station of district Deoria of Gorakhpur division. According to police sources, one dozen students of Bahadur Yadav Memorial PG College were returning to Deoria after taking part in a farewell party when the incident happened. The injured are undergoing treatment and the police have started investigation into the incident.
Experts hold session on sepsis at DMCH in Ludhiana
To mark World Sepsis Day, the department of microbiology of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised an awareness session on Tuesday. Speaking about sepsis, experts said it occurs when the body's response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. It may lead to shock, multi-organ failure or even death, if not treated. A quiz was also organised on the occasion and Dr Ramandeep Singh (surgery) was declared winner.
Indian Swachhta league: Authorities urge residents to contribute towards ‘garbage-free’ Ludhiana
Participating in the first-ever Indian Swachhta league, the district municipal corporation has urged residents to join the 'Ludhiana Lions' team formed by the MC to vie in the inter-city competition— announced by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs— towards building garbage-free cities . Under the initiative, different events will be organised by the civic body on September 17, including cleanliness drive, drawing competitions, cycle rally, nukkad natak etc, at Nehru Rose garden.
AKTU to provide technical support to state in water management
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will provide technical support in water management to the state government. UP jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, during a meeting with AKTU vice chancellor Professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra, asked the technical university to cooperate with the government in water management. The VC has promised for providing AKTU's cooperation so that the work of water management could be executed properly.
