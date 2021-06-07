Farmers to gherao Tohana police station today

Demanding the release of two farm leaders who were arrested for gheraoing the residence of Jannayak Janata Party’s Tohana MLA Devender Babli, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders on Sunday decided to continue their sit-in at Tohana Sadar police station on Monday.

Farmers from four districts– Hisar, Jind, Sirsa and Fatehabad – will be staging the sit-in at Tohana while station while farmers from the remaining 18 districts will gherao police stations in their respective areas from 11am to 3pm.

Farm activists Ravi Azad of Bhiwani and Vikas Sisar of Hisar were arrested on the night of June 2 when they were protesting outside the MLA’s residence over a spat with him that took place a day before.

On Saturday, however, the MLA had apologised to the farmers and even promised to take back the cases.

The farmer leaders and administration also went into a huddle on Sunday, however, the talks were inconclusive.

Activist Yogendra Yadav, who along with Bhartiya Kisan Union leaders Rakesh Tikait, Yudhvir Singh and others farmers, have been staging a sit-in at Tohana Sadar police station since Saturday night, said, “The administration had agreed to withdraw cases but they later took u-turn after which we left the meeting.”

“MLA Babli agreed to withdraw two cases filed by his staff but the problem was with the third FIR in which police itself is the complainant. Police officials refused to take back the FIR so we left the meeting. The Samyukta Kisan morcha leaders and family members of the jailed activists have decided that they will not move the bail application until police withdraws the cases,” Yadav added.

Rakesh Tikait, who has now emerged as the face of the farmers’ agitation, said Babli had decided to withdraw the cases and apologised for the incident. “We thought the matter was over and the administration would release the protesters but they did not agree even in today’s meeting. We will continue our dharna at Tohana Sadar police station until our activists are released. Farmers from four districts will join us while those from other districts will gherao local police stations,” he added.

A senior administrative official, who attended the meeting, said two FIRs against farmers were registered by the MLA’s staff while the third FIR for surrounding the MLA’s house was registered on a police personnel’s complaint.

“We will take legal action before deciding on the further course of action. We have told the same to the delegation of farm leaders in the meeting,” the official added.

Gurnam Singh Charuni was also sitting on dharna on Sunday morning but had to leave to flag-off farmers’ groups headed to Singhu border from Ambala.