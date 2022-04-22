Farmers to protest if tractors aged 10 years and above are banned: Tikait
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday said that farmers would take to the streets if the government disallowed use of tractors that were aged 10 years and above.
Tikait said the government had indicated to ban plying of vehicles that are aged 10 years and above and farmers have shown their displeasure over it.
Speaking to media persons in Muzaffarnagar, Tikait said that a farmer could do farming for 40 to 50 years with his tractor. “If the government decides to ban tractors that are aged 10 years and above in national capital region than farmers will protest on the roads,” he said.
He said “tractors will take on the bulldozers,” without explaining what he meant.
Tikait said farmers had shown their might to the government by collecting over 4 lakh tractors in Delhi during their movement.
Meanwhile, he demanded immediate action against officials who were responsible for encroachment during their tenure.
The BKU leader said the Indian Constitution had been ‘locked in the shelf’ and the incident of Jahangirpuri had tarnished the image of the country globally. “One community should not be targeted like this,” he said.
He advised the government to work on the issues of unemployment, inflation and development.
-
Inter-caste marriage: Produce woman ‘abducted’ by her father, orders Allahabad HC
The Allahabad high court directed the senior superintendent of police, Prayagraj, as well as the superintendent of police, Jaunpur, to produce a woman, who had an inter-caste marriage recently, and was on April 20 allegedly abducted from the chamber of her advocate from Prayagraj forcibly by her father. Justice Umesh Kumar passed the order on April 20 in a protection plea filed by a woman and her husband who is from the OBC community.
-
Rana Kapoor created web of over 100 firms to siphon off ₹670 crore: ED’s supplementary charge sheet
Mumbai: Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor created a web of over 100 firms, including 58 companies and scores of subsidiaries, to siphon off about ₹670 crore, which was used to purchase immovable properties and other assets in the United States and the United Kingdom, the Enforcement Directorate has claimed in the second supplementary charge sheet filed in the money laundering case against him.
-
UP Board exam 2022: Evaluation of copies from April 23
In a first, the UP Board examinees of 2022 with a good handwriting will be awarded one additional mark on top of marks obtained by them in every subject. In this regard, necessary instructions have been issued by the UP Board to each deputy head examiner and examiners of the state who will be evaluating their answer-sheets from Saturday onwards.
-
Covid-19 cases in Mumbai drop again after minor spike
Mumbai: The city on Friday reported 68 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths. The daily caseload has decreased after a minor spike in cases reported over the past two days. Mumbai reported 91 cases on Thursday even though 8,428 tests were conducted in the city, and 98 cases on Wednesday when 9,514 samples were tested. In the 24 hours till Friday, 8,700 tests were conducted in Mumbai and the test positivity rate stood at 0.78%.
-
Technical education to S/C, S/T girl students for just ₹1 likely
Technical education minister Ashish Patel on Friday said a proposal will be sent to the state government to provide technical education to all scheduled caste and scheduled tribe girl students for just ₹1, according to a state government press release. Patel directed officials to suspend the ongoing recruitment process in government engineering colleges and form a new committee. He also expressed the idea of celebrating a 'technical education day'.
