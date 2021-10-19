Fatehpur assembly constituency: Congress citadel ready for a triangular contest

One of the most fertile areas, Fatehpur assembly segment in Kangra is a known farming hub with most of the families in the constituency dependent on agriculture. This Congress citadel for over a decade is set for a tough triangular battle on October 30 by-election.

The by-election was necessitated after the death of Congress legislator Sujan Singh Pathania. The former minister died of prolonged illness in February this year.

Pathania, a former forest officer, was elected from Fatehpur (earlier known as Jawali) in 1977 on Janata Party ticket. Next election he contested as a Congress nominee but was defeated by BJP’s Rajan Sushant who was re-elected in 1985 election as well.

Pathania won two consecutive elections in 1990 and 1993 before again losing to Rajan Sushant in 1998. He was re-elected in 2003 but again lost to Sushant in 2007.

In 2009, the seat was vacated after Sushant was elected to the Lok Sabha and Pathnaia won the by-poll and was re-elected in 2012 and 2017.

This time, the contest is between Sujan Singh Pathania’s son Bhawani Singh Pathania, BJP’s Baldev Thakur and Rajan Sushant who is contesting as an independent.

Precursor to 2022 assembly polls

The byelection to Fatehpur assembly segment holds importance as it would be a precursor to the voting trend in 2022 assembly election. Population-wise largest district Kangra holds key to the formation of government.

The district sends 15 legislators to the 68-member state assembly and data of previous elections shows that the party which wins maximum seats in Kangra forms the government.

In the 2017 assembly polls, the BJP had won 11 seats and Congress only three while independent candidate won one seat.

BJP faces bumpy ride

The BJP which is looking to wrest the seat from Congress is facing a bumpy ride due to infighting. The squabbling in the Fatehpur unit of BJP began even before the party had announced tickets. Former Rajya Sabha MP Kripal Parmar was a frontrunner for BJP ticket but lost the race to Baldev Thakur.

Before the ticket announcement, posters calling Parmar an outsider were put up in the constituency.

Fearing a rebellion, the party chose Baldev Thakur over him. Peeved over the denial of ticket, Parmar is staying away from campaign even as the chief minister Jai Ram Thakur convinced him not to contest as an independent. Recently, his close confidents have been expelled from the party for anti-party activities.

Recently, posters calling Thakur an outsider also cropped as his home originally falls in adjoining Jawali constituency.

Former BJP MP Rajan Sushant, who is contesting as an independent, will also harm the party’s prospect as he still enjoys a considerable vote bank.

BJP had lost last three elections from Fatehpur due to infighting between the factions.

However, the BJP leadership denies any infighting. Industry minister and the in-charge for Fatehpur bypolls Bikram Singh said: “All the talks about infighting are nothing but rumours being spread by the opponents to weaken the BJP. We will win the election with a thumping majority and will end the decade-long drought.”

He said BJP is seeking votes on the achievements and works done by Centre and will emerge victorious.

The BJP is also facing the farmers’ ire in Fatehpur which reflects the mood of the public. The BJP candidate and workers faced protests by the farmers over non-fulfilment of their demands and were even denied entry in several villages.

Rajender Mehra, a local said the BJP has failed to fulfil its promise of opening a grain market in the local area. “Our crops are rotting in the field as the Punjab has banned the crops from outside the state in its markets,” he said.

Inflation, unemployment Congress’ poll plank

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress has made rising prices and unemployment the main poll plank in the bypoll. Sujanpur legislator and Congress in-charge for Fatehpur Rajinder Singh Rana said the BJP was running the government like a market where profit matters the most.

“People are reeling due to high prices of essential commodities and have decided to teach the saffron party a lesson,” he said.

He also alleged that BJP has foreseen its defeat and now was threatening the employees to win the elections.

Caste matrix

Fatehpur assembly segment is dominated by Rajput community followed by OBC. The Brahmins also have a sizeable population in the constituency and have traditionally sided with BJP.

Former MP Rajan Sushant, who is contesting as an independent, is a Brahmin and will hurt BJP the most.