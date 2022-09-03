Fee hike after decades a must to meet expenses, ensure quality: Allahabad University
In the backdrop of the protests by student leaders against the proposed fee hike of courses from the 2022-23 session, Allahabad University (AU) vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava has justified the need for hiking the fee, which has been done after several decades
In the backdrop of the protests by student leaders against the proposed fee hike of courses from the 2022-23 session, Allahabad University (AU) vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava has justified the need for hiking the fee, which has been done after several decades.
The top-most decision-making body of Allahabad University (AU)— Executive Council (EC)— approved the proposal of hiking the fee of different courses being offered by the central varsity, on August 31.
The vice-chancellor said, “The fee per month at AU for the past 110 years has been ₹12. In order to pay running costs of electricity bills and other maintenance, the fee was due to be enhanced for the past number of years. The private institutions are now the major players and they charge exorbitant fees. If the little fee that is enhanced by us creates so much ruckus amongst the stakeholders, they should realise that these institutions providing education at a such low fee shall perish in due course.”
AU’s public relation officer, Prof Jaya Kapoor said that the university is steadily reviving with new faculty members being recruited, old buildings being renovated, and campuses presenting a much cleaner look. “But there is a clear message from the government that the university needs to generate funds and reduce its dependence on government funds. AU is facing a reduction in funds just like other institutions but had desisted from raising the fees for the past many years.”
Various factors have been at play stopping the institution from raising the fees. The most important one has been the petty vested interest of gaining cheap popularity and the gimmick of headline-grabbing by the so-called student leaders who tried to catapult into headlines on the pretext of agitation which would open an easy door for them into political circles. Thus, the decision has been taken now to raise the fees for the first time since the university came into existence as an independent entity in 1922, she added.
“The fees are being raised and brought almost at par with many other central universities but are still lower than most of them. If we take the fees for science students in an undergraduate course, the fees for the university would be the lowest (around ₹4,151 per year) in the bracket among all other central universities. The same is the case for other courses where the fee even after the hike remains the lowest among the lowest across the comparable major central universities,” Prof Kapoor said.
“AU is sensitive to the interests of the student and so the present students already pursuing various courses have been kept out of the ambit of the fee hike. The hike will only be applicable for the students who will take fresh admission in various courses in the coming session,” said the PRO.
AU remains committed to its dream that brought it into existence that quality education and research at par with the best across the world is the right of everyone, she added.
-
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
-
Congress reduced to bhai-behan party, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday tore into the opposition Congress, saying it was no more a national or regional party but had been reduced to a bhai-behan (brother-sister) party. “I always say ujale ka anand lena hai to andhere ko yad rakho,” he said, adding one should not forget the previous rules if one wants to celebrate the development in the present regime.
-
Global Village Idiot: Upwardly mobile movement of youth aspirations
My work gives me opportunity to interact with a lot of teens and young adults from different economic and social backgrounds in Pune. Both are from economically challenged backgrounds (annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh for a family of five) but their parents are supportive of their education dreams since they want them to move out of the rural and menial labour heritage to urban, white collar job security.
-
Weightlifter stabs two athletes for laughing at him
A weightlifter allegedly stabbed two discus throwers, including a national level player, after they laughed at Yashvardhan, the accused on Thursday during practice in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Regional sports director Yogendrapal Singh said the incident happened outside a stadium and that police caught Yashvardhan while he was trying to escape. He said the stadium has the same hall for gymnastics and weightlifting. Singh said Yashvardhan has been blacklisted and banned from entering the stadium.
-
AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi LG for giving unlawful contract to daughter
The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded prime minister Narendra Modi 'immediately' sack Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena over claims he misused his position by awarding the contract for interior design work for a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter; this was while he was chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded PM Modi immediately sack Saxena and added that the AAP is likely to approach the courts over the matter.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics