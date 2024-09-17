Female wolf’s howling being played to lure lame lone ranger

Wolf attacks continued under the Mahsi Tehsil area in Bahraich as a wolf attacked and killed a goat in the village Sisaiya Churamani last night. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Divisional forest officer (DFO), Bahraich, Ajit Pratap Singh, said that the wounds on the goat matched those caused by a wolf.

The DFO said that the forest department is playing recordings of the howling of a female wolf on small speakers to lure the lone wolf. He said that if the idea worked as per expectation, they would soon capture the wolf. He said that regular patrolling was being done and all possible habitats of wolves were being combed.

He said that after the attack, drones were flown in the area and the presence of a wolf was noticed in the drone camera last night. He said all arrangements, like trapping net, torch, generators and forest staff were pressed into service within half an hour.

Besides, a large number of villagers and MLA Mahsi, Sureshwar Singh also reached the spot and launched a search operation in the sugarcane field where the wolf was said to have escaped with the goat. However, due to darkness the wolf managed to dodge all the teams and villagers.

He said that the maximum movement of wolves has been noticed around Sisayya and Kolela villages. The forest department has successfully trapped five wolves between August 3 to September 10 and almost all the five wolves were captured from the nearby areas of these villages.

Only one wolf was supposed to be roaming in the area as a pack of six wolves was noticed in drone camera footage about a month ago. One of the pack members was said to be lame which is still on the loose. The DFO said that the department is making efforts to trap the lone wolf.

Woman dies in bull attack

A woman who had gone out for a morning walk was killed in a bull attack in Imamganj area under Khairighat PS on Tuesday morning. Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination. The woman was identified as Kusuma Devi, 36, wife of Raju, a resident of Bahorikapur village, under the Khairighat PS area.

According to sources, Kusuma had gone to Imamganj road for a morning walk on Tuesday when a bull attacked her. The bull attacked the woman several times with its horns. Some passers-by chased away the bull with the help of sticks and bricks.

On being informed, family members reached the spot and rushed the woman to the community health centre (CHC) Nanpara, where she was declared dead by doctors.

On getting informed, police reached the spot and sent the dead body for a post-mortem examination.