Festive season woes: Online shopping denting local traders’ businesses in Prayagraj

The online market is posing a tough challenge for traders looking forward to making profit and brisk sales during Diwali.

Almost all shops, be it those selling electronic goods, toys, dry fruits, decorative items or others, have increased their stocks in anticipation of the expected hefty sales during Diwali but barring the sweet shops and a few other store owners, most are struggling to sell their goods despite offering attractive discounts.

“As soon as we tell the price of any product, the first thing every buyer does is to check the price on a website and then start bargaining,” said Manish Singh, a shop owner in Civil Lines.

Ajay Malhotra, owner of a leading mobile and gadget-selling shop at Indira Bhawan, said, “The online market has spoiled the festival for us. First, it was the pandemic for the last two years and now it is a sale on different online sites because of which the sale has fallen to around 50%.”

Sushil Kharbanda, president, Civil Lines Vyapar Mandal, said, “After two years of the pandemic, businessmen of the city had increased their stocks in the hope of a good sale during the festive season but the offers being provided online, both during Dussehra and Diwali, has played spoilsport.”

Be it the posh Civil Lines market or the busy markets of Katra and Chowk, the traders seem to be in agreement that online shopping business has greatly impacted them this festive season. “Be it furniture, clothes, decorative items or electronic gadgets, the mega online shopping sites are offering deals and prices that we are struggling to match. Despite discounts being offered by us, footfall has been scarce and those who come directly, tell us how a certain website is offering the same product at much lower rate and also offering free delivery,” rued Sanjay Malaviya, a shopkeeper in Chowk.