Fillet, fry or flavoured curry: Prayagraj’s fish appetite outpaces local supply, 96 MT consumed daily

Fish consumption in Prayagraj has risen sharply, with the district now consuming an average of 96 metric tonnes (MT) of fish every day, official records read. Fish farmers busy harvesting fish from their pond in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

Annual consumption has reached nearly 35,000 MT, creating a demand that local production can meet fully, despite steady growth in the fisheries sector, officials said. As a result, substantial quantities of fish are being brought in from Andhra Pradesh and other states to bridge the supply gap.

According to data from the fisheries department, Prayagraj was assigned a fish production target of 33,848 MT for the financial year 2025-26, against which it achieved 31,856.51 MT. In the previous financial year, 2024-25, the district had exceeded its target by producing 31,387 MT against the projected 30,618 MT.

Officials said that while fish production has recorded consistent growth over the years, consumption has increased at a faster clip, widening the gap between local supply and demand.

District fisheries in-charge Vijay Prakash Shukla said the fisheries sector is witnessing steady expansion across the district. Of Prayagraj’s 2,310 ponds, fish farming is being carried out in 2,225 leased ponds. Besides, fish production is being undertaken on a large scale in private ponds, reservoirs and other water bodies, he added.

The department is supporting fish farmers through the supply of quality fish seed, training programmes, modern aquaculture practices and various government schemes aimed at boosting productivity.

Rohu, Catla and Nain remain the most popular fish varieties among consumers and are being cultivated extensively across the district. Owing to their quality, fish produced in Prayagraj are also supplied to neighbouring states, including Bihar and West Bengal.

Among the district’s major fish-producing regions, Meja, Bara and Karchhana development blocks have emerged as key hubs of aquaculture activity, while fish farming remains comparatively limited in the Shringverpur area, officials said.

Looking ahead, the fisheries department has set a production target of 36,593.36 MT for 2026-27. Officials expressed confidence that the creation of new ponds, wider adoption of scientific fish farming techniques and effective implementation of government schemes will help boost production, meet growing local demand and enhance farmers’ incomes.