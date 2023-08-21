Prayagraj: SP MLA gets death threats; police file FIR

The Utraon police of the trans-Ganga area lodged an FIR against a man for issuing life threats to Samajwadi Party MLA from Handia, Hakimlal Bind. The caller called him multiple times and issued threats. The MLA has also provided audio recordings of the threat calls. The MLA said that Jagat Patel had connections with criminals and he will be responsible for any untoward incident with him. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Police officials said the MLA has lodged an FIR against one Jagat Patel of Sarai Hunse for issuing threats. In his complaint, the MLA said that Jagat Patel has been calling and issuing threats to him for the past one year. As a public representative, he ignored his acts but the accused continued issuing threats to him. The MLA recorded his call when Jagat recently called him and issued threats. The MLA claimed that Jagat Patel also threatened to damage his vehicles and kill him. The MLA said that Jagat Patel had connections with criminals and he will be responsible for any untoward incident with him.

FIR lodged against teacher, aides for defaming woman BEO

PRAYAGRAJ The Sarai Inayat police of the trans-Ganga area lodged an FIR against a teacher and some others for harassing and defaming a woman block education officer (BEO). The woman official has lodged an FIR against the teacher and his aides for defamation, harassment, making her videos, using abusive words and SC/ST Act. The case will be investigated by ACP.

As per reports, on the night on August 7, some persons intercepted the car of the block education officer and made objectionable comments about her. The accused made false allegations about her and made her video when she argued with them. The video was later circulated on social media. The woman official called the police through dial-112. The issue was sorted out at that time but the woman official again approached the police when the video of the argument went viral on social media. Sarai Inayat police said further investigations were being carried out into the case.