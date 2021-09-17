Fire at Pune manufacturing unit in Nanded phata: 1 man dead, 4 women injured

PUNE One person was killed and four others injured after a fire broke out on Thursday morning inside a unit manufacturing sparkling candles located on the premises of Bhau Industrial Company, Dhadge industrial estate, Nanded phata, on Thursday morning.

The candles are used for small events like birthday parties and the sparkling effect has them categorises as fire crackers.

According to police, as many as 17 women workers, along with the owner, were inside the factory when the incident took place. The unit was completely gutted in the fire.

According to fire brigade officials, the fire began around 10.30am, after which a series of explosions were heard in the area. A large crowd gathered around the site and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Four women jumped from a top floor, with one of them fracturing her leg. All four were taken to hospital and their condition is stable.

Prashant Ranpise, fire chief PMC, said, “It is an industrial unit with a ground- plus-one structure producing crackers used during small functions like birthdays. Dense smoke spread out across the factory area. We have pulled out a body of a man. Four women were injured. They were taken to a private hospital and sent home after being given the necessary medical aid.”

Within 30 minutes, the fire was brought under control, said Ranpise.

PMRDA’s chief fire officer Devendra Potphode said, “The fire took place when powder used to make the crackers was being weighed. A spark fell on the powder leading to an explosion and the entire structure burned down in no time.”

Police inspector Sadashiv Shelar of Haveli police station, investigating officer in the case, said, “We have recovered the body of a male charred beyond recognition. His identity has not been established. We will have to run a DNA test to find out his identity,” he said.

The owner of the company has been identified asn Dattanand Digambar Bendre (36), and according to eyewitnesses he was present in the factory when the fire broke out. He is yet to be questioned in the case, police claimed. On the afternoon of June 7 earlier this year, a fire broke out at SVS Aqua-Tech in the Uravade area of Mulshi, Pirangut, claiming 17 lives.