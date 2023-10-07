News / Cities / Others / Fire breaks out at plastic godown in West Delhi; no casualties

Fire breaks out at plastic godown in West Delhi; no casualties

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 07, 2023 11:27 AM IST

A minor fire broke out at a plastic waste godown at Kamruddin Nagar in West Delhi’s Ranhaula area on Friday midnight, officials said.

The fire was brought under control by 3am on Saturday (HT Photo)
Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call about the fire around 12.44am on Saturday, following which fire tenders were pressed into service.

“21 fire tenders were pressed into service. The dousing operation continued till 3am,” said a DFS officer.

The fire was brought under control, and there were no casualties or injuries to any person, he said.

“The cause of the fire has yet not been ascertained,” added the officer.

