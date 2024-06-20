Fire dept raises awareness to prevent vehicle fires in Prayagraj region

With frequent fires erupting in vehicles, especially four-wheelers like cars, the fire department has begun raising awareness among people not only about taking safety measures to prevent fire outbreaks in their cars and bikes but also about how to react when such incidents occur. A car engulfed in flames on New Yamuna Bridge! (HT Photo)

Over the past few months, more than a dozen vehicles have been gutted by fires in Prayagraj. Similar incidents in other parts of the state have resulted in fatalities, as people were trapped in burning cars.

Chief fire officer (CFO) of Prayagraj, RK Pandey, stated that at least 17 cars have caught fire since March this year in different areas of the district, with the majority occurring in May and June. Additionally, some pickup trucks also caught fire and were completely destroyed.

Fortunately, in all these incidents, the car drivers and passengers managed to escape safely by exiting the vehicles in time, he added.

Pandey explained that car fires typically result from engine overheating. In many cases, the air conditioner compressors of cars have also caught fire due to heat. People often neglect overheating issues and fail to use engine coolant.

Furthermore, loose battery wiring can cause short circuits, leading to vehicle fires.

To prevent such hazards, owners should ensure their vehicles receive regular servicing and regularly inspect for loose battery wiring, among other issues.

During summers, it is advisable not to leave water bottles inside parked cars as they can act like magnifying glasses and potentially start fires.

Items containing alcohol and explosives, such as perfumes, lighters, and sprays, should also not be kept in cars during hot weather to avoid fire outbreaks.

Laptops and other electronic devices should not be left in cars either, as their batteries can overheat and explode due to the higher temperatures inside a parked car compared to outside.

Car owners are encouraged to keep a small fire extinguisher and a glass breaker in their vehicles to safely exit burning cars in case of emergencies.

CFO RK Pandey added that the fire department is actively engaging with the public, providing tips to prevent vehicle fires, and utilising social media to raise awareness and mitigate such incidents.