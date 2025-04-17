Fire engulfs operation theatre at railway hospital in Jhansi

: A major fire broke out at the railway hospital in Jhansi on Wednesday morning, completely gutting the operation theatre located on the first floor of the building. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and no individuals were present in the theatre at the time of the incident. Despite the successful containment, the operation theatre was left completely charred, with expensive medical equipment destroyed in the fire (Sourced)

The fire reportedly erupted just before the commencement of daily hospital operations, when staff and bystanders noticed smoke emerging near an air conditioner unit in the operation theatre. Within minutes, flames engulfed the room, causing widespread panic among those present in the hospital premises.

Hospital staff initially attempted to control the blaze using available fire-fighting equipment. However, three fire tenders had to be deployed, and fire personnel managed to bring the situation under control after nearly an hour of intensive efforts. Despite the successful containment, the operation theatre was left completely charred, with expensive medical equipment destroyed in the fire.

Chief fire officer Raj Kishore Rai stated that preliminary investigations suggest the fire was triggered by a short circuit caused by the overheating of an air conditioner, which had reportedly been running continuously for an extended period. He cited the increasing temperatures in the region and warned of heightened fire risks during extreme heat conditions.

Rai also highlighted the need for vigilance against the overloading of electrical equipment, as well as faulty or loose wiring—common culprits in fire-related incidents, particularly in public spaces, hospitals, and hotels. “Adequate exit space in all buildings is a must. Precaution is the best cure because fire devastates everything,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, Manoj Kumar Singh, public relations officer of the North Central Railway’s Jhansi Division, confirmed that no injuries had occurred. He added that a committee has been constituted to investigate the precise cause of the fire. Authorities are expected to issue further guidelines to prevent such incidents in the future, particularly in sensitive public institutions such as hospitals.