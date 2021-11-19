Fire in newborn unit of Assam hospital; all 14 babies moved to safety

All 14 newborns admitted at a civil hospital in Assam’s Goalpara district were moved to safety after a fire broke out on Friday morning, officials said.

Authorities informed that the fire broke out at 9:30 am at the special newborn care unit of the Goalpara civil hospital following which nurses and other staff there evacuated the babies immediately.

“The fire started at one corner of the unit. It is not clear whether it was due to a short circuit or some waste material catching fire. The fire was immediately doused before it could spread,” said Dr Nil Madhab Das, joint director (health), Goalpara.

“As soon as the fire started, the nurses present at the spot broke open a window and shifted the newborns out. All the babies are safe and have been admitted to newborn care units of private hospitals in Goalpara town for the time being,” he added.

This is the second instance of fire at intensive care units for babies at government hospitals in Assam this month.

On November 10, one ventilator of an intensive care unit (ICU) of a pediatric ward in Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh caught fire. The fire, which was caused due to short circuit, was immediately doused and all 10 newborns were moved to another part of the hospital.