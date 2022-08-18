Fire in Prayagraj’s SRN Hospital OT: No injuries

Doctors at SRN Hospital were in the middle of a surgical procedure when a fire broke out in operation theatre (one) in the old building of the hospital on Wednesday. The fire was a result of a short circuit and did not cause much damage, and was soon controlled by firefighters.

Fire broke out in the wiring on the false ceiling in the gallery of Ortho OT one in the old building. The hospital administration sprang into action after receiving information and cut power supply to the OT. Hospital staff and attendants of patients broke the false ceiling in a bid to douse the fire. Fire fighters also reached the spot with two fire tenders.

Chief fire officer Dr RK Pandey said the minor fire which erupted in the false ceiling due to a short circuit was immediately doused using fire extinguishers. The fire did not cause much damage, he added.