Fire in Prayagraj’s SRN Hospital OT: No injuries
Doctors at SRN Hospital were in the middle of a surgical procedure when a fire broke out in operation theatre (one) in the old building of the hospital on Wednesday. The fire was a result of a short circuit and did not cause much damage, and was soon controlled by firefighters.
Fire broke out in the wiring on the false ceiling in the gallery of Ortho OT one in the old building. The hospital administration sprang into action after receiving information and cut power supply to the OT. Hospital staff and attendants of patients broke the false ceiling in a bid to douse the fire. Fire fighters also reached the spot with two fire tenders.
Chief fire officer Dr RK Pandey said the minor fire which erupted in the false ceiling due to a short circuit was immediately doused using fire extinguishers. The fire did not cause much damage, he added.
-
UP chief minister to inaugurate Kamhariya ghat bridge today
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Kamhariya ghat bridge over Ghaghra river on Thursday. With the opening of this bridge for public, the inter- district road connectivity of Gorakhpur with the neighbouring districts in East Uttar Pradesh will improve. Kamhariya ghat is located on the border of Gorakhpur and Ambedkar Nagar district on the bank of Ghaghra river. The district administration had constructed a pontoon bridge over the river for the light vehicles.
-
Narcotic drugs’ stock with chemists to be restricted in Uttar Pradesh
LUCKNOW: As per a new regulation imposed by the Food Safety and Drug Administration department, medicine traders in Uttar Pradesh will be allowed to keep only a limited stock of narcotic drugs. For retailers, the limit is of 100 bottles of 100 ml at any given time. Limits have also been set for Clonazepam, Diazepam, Nitrazepam, Pentazocine and Buprenorphine. Doctors said this restriction would check medicine misuse. But traders had a different take.
-
Four arrested from Mirzapur dist for running job racket
The UP Special Task Force arrested four people from Mirzapur district for duping job aspirants by floating job recruitments in the postal department through a fake website, on Tuesday. In a press note issued by the UP STF, the officials said that the accused were identified as Umesh Kumar Yadav, Satyam Yadav, Bhawar Singh Pasi and Deep Chandra Sharma, all residents of Kaushambi.
-
Gallery dedicated to freedom fighters from AMU opens
Prof Tariq Mansoor, vice-chancellor, Aligarh Muslim University inaugurated a permanent gallery at the Maulana Azad Library featuring rare photographs and writings of prominent AMU alumni who played seminal role in propelling the freedom struggle of India. AMU librarian Prof Nishat Fatima said, “Focus has been particularly on women freedom fighters such as Begum Nishautunnisa Mohani and Begum Khurshid Khwaja who fought with true spirit and undaunted courage and faced hardships to earn us freedom.”
-
Noida twin towers: Planting of explosives over in one high-rise, work underway at second
The demolition company that is in the process of fixing explosives in the 32-storey Supertech twin towers in Noida's Sector 93A, completed the process in one of the towers—Ceyanne—on Wednesday. Following the Supreme Court hearing on August 12, charging, or fixing of explosives, was started on August 13. The 103-metre-tall twin towers—Apex and Cethe smaller of the two towers, Ceyannere scheduled to be demolished on August 28.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics