Fire in three factories and banquet hall in Delhi in separate incidents

Three people were trapped after a fire broke out in a multistoried banquet hall near Okhla NSIC Metro station close to Kalkaji in south Delhi on Friday evening, fire department officials said, adding that firefighters safely rescued the trapped people from the second floor. Fire tenders at the spot after a fire broke out in a banquet hall at Okhla on Friday. (PTI)

Three more major fire incidents were reported from west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar and Moti Nagar and Bawana industrial area in outer Delhi. No casualties or injuries were reported from any of the four fire incidents, the officials said.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that at 6.56 pm, the fire control room was informed about a fire at The Grandreams banquet hall near the Okhla NSIC Metro station. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The firefighters took over an hour to douse the flames. The thick black and grey smoke billowing out of the burning banquet hall was seen for a couple of hours.

“Three people were trapped on the second floor of the banquet hall. They were safely rescued by our firefighters. All three were safe and did not suffer any injury,” said Garg.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said, “The exact cause of the fire is being ascertained.”

A passerby, Anita Kumar, 28, said she was in the area when the fire started spreading. “It was scary because there was too much smoke. The firefighters kept asking us to clear the area, in case there was any explosion. We could see the fire inside through the windows,” she said.

A police officer present at the location said that three people who were stuck in the upper floor of the building were successfully rescued. “It seemed that a short circuit was responsible for the fire but it will be confirmed later,” he said, and added that ambulances were also called in to deal with any emergency.

In the second incident, a fire broke out on the terrace of a multi-storey commercial building in Kirti Nagar industrial area in west Delhi around 3.30 pm. The blaze spread to the terrace of at least two adjoining buildings, making it a major fire incident. The fire department sent 25 fire tenders along with over 60 firefighters to douse the flames. The firefighting continued till late at night.

The third incident happened at a chemical factory in Bawana industrial area in outer Delhi at around 5pm. A total of 15 fire tenders were used to douse the flames. Nobody was injured in the incident.

The fourth incident was reported from a factory in Moti Nagar in west Delhi at 8.50 pm and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the DFS said.