Fire safety audit conducted at coaching centres in Dhanbad and Bokaro

The authorities in Dhanbad and Bokaro on Wednesday carried out fire safety audits and surprise inspections at coaching institutes following the recent fire incident at a coaching centre in Lucknow. A fire safety audit in progress at a coaching institute in Dhanbad. (HT Photo)

During the inspections, officials found several safety lapses at a number of institutes in both the districts. Some centres were asked to shut operations until deficiencies are rectified, while many others were directed to improve safety arrangements immediately.

In Dhanbad, the district administration team led by Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Lokesh Barange inspected coaching institutes in City Centre, Saraidhela and other areas.

Officials found serious shortcomings at several institutes, including the absence of adequate fire extinguishers, lack of emergency exits and poor ventilation. At some centres, students were reportedly being accommodated far beyond the permitted capacity, raising concerns about their safety during emergencies.

Following the inspection, some institutes were directed to suspend classes until they obtain the required fire safety clearance and comply with prescribed norms. Written undertakings were also obtained from coaching operators.

“Students’ safety is our top priority. No institution will be allowed to put children’s lives at risk for commercial gain. Coaching centres must comply with all government guidelines at the earliest, failing which legal action will be taken,” said the SDO.

Meanwhile, in Bokaro, a joint team comprising police officials, personnel from the Jharkhand Fire Services Department and Sector-4 police conducted fire audits at several coaching institutes under the Sector-4 police station area. The inspection focused on the availability and condition of firefighting equipment, emergency exits, electrical safety systems and evacuation arrangements.

During the audit, safety deficiencies were detected at some institutes. Fire department officials are examining the findings and further action will be taken as per rules.

Rajeev Ranjan, City DSP, Bokaro, said, “All coaching institutes have been instructed to strictly follow fire safety norms, keep firefighting equipment functional and remain prepared for emergency situations. Such inspections will continue regularly to ensure the safety of students and the public.”